Baker Paul Hollywood is known for his skills with sourdough as well his infamous handshake – but who’s he dating following his split from wife Alex?

The Scouse star has seen his fair share of media headline – not just for his baking skills.

The foodie, who fronts Paul Hollywood Eats Mexico tonight (July 10), has seen his love life heavily scrutinised post-split.

So who is he dating now? Read on and we’ll tell you all we know!

Paul Hollywood and wife Alex split in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews)

When did Paul Hollywood split from his wife?

Paul Hollywood and his wife Alex split in 2017 amid accusations of Paul having “extra marital affairs”.

Despite the pair finalising their divorce in 2019, Alex has retained her Hollywood surname.

The pair share son Joshua together.

After his marriage to Alex, the baker moved on with barmaid and ex-girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam.

It was this relationship that caught the media’s attention.

The relationship was picked up not just because of the age difference of 29 years but because of unconfirmed rumours that the pair started before the baker’s marriage ended.

My own marriage was too over seasoned with extra marital affairs for my taste and so I opted out and chose the single menu instead.

Ex-wife Alex appeared to allude to rumours when she hinted that affairs were the reason for the break up.

Alex hits back

On Valentine’s Day this year, she shared a post writing: “Women often lose themselves in relationships, we don’t naturally put ourselves first.

“I know only too well that not every marriage/partnership is a recipe for happiness & success.”

She went on to speak about her marriage, claiming: “My own marriage was too over seasoned with extra marital affairs for my taste and so I opted out and chose the single menu instead.”

Speaking to Prima Magazine in 2019, she said: “No one should underestimate how separation and divorce can hit you.

“I compare it to a moment where you’re driving along the motorway and then the next moment, something beyond your control happens and you’re driving in a completely different direction.

“You have to give yourself time to get your head round it.”

Paul Hollywood has been a judge on Great British Bake Off since it began (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is he dating now?

The 56-year old baker is now dating girlfriend Melissa Spalding. The pair made their red carpet debut together in December 2021.

The couple began dating in October 2019, after Paul’s split from ex Summer. The pair have been described as being “madly in love”.

During lockdown the pair were believed to have moved in together in Hollywood’s farmhouse estate. An insider told the Mail Online: “They bubbled up together and [she] stayed at his house.

“Now she is there for good. They are delightfully happy, though it must be a bit strange given it was bought for Summer.”

Paul dated ex girlfriend Summer for two years following his split from ex-wife Alex.

However, Paul was later dumped by Summer after just two years together.

Paul Hollywood Eats Mexico is on tonight (July 10) on Channel 9 at 9pm.

