Real reason Alex Hollywood kept her marital name after divorce from Paul

Despite a ‘horrendous’ divorce, Alex Hollywood has insisted on keeping her married name from ex-husband, TV baker Paul Hollywood.

Alex and Paul split in 2017 after Paul was accused of having ‘extra marital affairs’. Even after the pair finalised their divorce in 2019, Alex has retained her Hollywood surname.

Read more: Strictly fans gutted as Oti Mabuse quits show after seven years

Alex Hollywood and husband Paul split in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews)

Alex Hollywood reveals why she’s keeping her surname

Alex, who is appearing on BBC‘s Pointless celebrity chef special, has revealed she kept her surname so she would be the same as son Josh.

Alex explained during an appearance on Loose Women: “I’ve been Hollywood for nearly 20 years and you kind of grow into that name, more importantly yes I’m getting divorced but I’m not divorcing my son.

“He’s a Hollywood and I’m his mum, I’m not going to get rid of his name. I am Alex Hollywood, I write as Alex Hollywood and I am Josh Hollywood’s mum.

Read more: Paul Hollywood ‘shunned by his son for two years’ after bitter marriage split

“That’s the person I am now, that’s the person I’ve grown into and that’s the person I’m going to stay.”

She added: “People can say what they want. I know what’s right for me and I know what’s right for my son.”

Read more: Paul Hollywood’s ex-wife Alex hints he had ‘multiple affairs’ in post

Alex is in no rush to remarry after Paul

Alex, who works in her own right as a cookery writer and chef, revealed that she is in no rush to date again after her divorce. However, son Josh has been trying to set up his mum on dates.

Alex said: “I think he’s worried about that, but I actually have a very exciting social life.

“I’ve got wonderful girlfriends, who are fantastic and I think, for me, the most important thing is I find out who I am first.

“I can’t be any good with anyone else unless I’m good with me and I’m getting there.”

Additionally, Alex said: “I’m quite happy being me and I’m loving going out and I’m getting all sorts of invites to go here, there and everywhere.”

Pointless Celebrity Chef special is on BBC One on Saturday 26th February at 7.50pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.