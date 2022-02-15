Paul Hollywood has been accused of having ‘extra marital affairs’ during his marriage to former wife Alex.

The 55-year-old Great British Bake Off judge left his ex-partner in 2017, with the pair sharing son Joshua.

In a shock Instagram post on Valentine’s Day, Alex went on to address their former marriage and bitter split.

Paul Hollywood and his former wife Alex split in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paul Hollywood accused of ‘extra martial affairs’ by former wife

After his marriage to Alex, the baker quickly moved on with barmaid and ex-girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam.

As a result, Alex has spent Valentine’s Day alone in recent years.

Marking the day on Instagram yesterday, she wrote: “Don’t get me wrong, of course I do understand that for some, this time of year will always be a difficult one – life can deal some pretty awful cards sometimes.

“But what if, like me, you’re a single woman by choice, who’s fallen in love – with herself? It’s taken me a while to get here and it hasn’t been easy, but I love the woman I am now.

“Women often lose themselves in relationships, we don’t naturally put ourselves first and I know only too well that not every marriage/partnership is a recipe for happiness & success.”

She went on to speak about her former marriage, claiming: “My own marriage was too over seasoned with extra marital affairs for my taste and so I opted out and chose the single menu instead.

What else did Alex say?

“It wasn’t easy and It took some getting used to. I wasn’t even sure I liked it much at first, but as I regained my confidence, my freedom and myself after so long, I discovered that it really isn’t a cliche to say happiness really does comes from within.

“I still get the occasional well meaning comment – that I’ll get ‘snapped up soon’ (rather like a supermarket meal deal). People don’t like to believe that a woman can be happier single and I’m told that I shouldn’t worry, that I’ll meet someone special again.”

It wasn’t easy

Alex concluded: “But that’s just it. I already have. That someone special is me…”

Following their divorce, Alex compared their split to dealing with a bereavement.

Speaking to Prima Magazine in 2019, she said: “No one should underestimate how separation and divorce can hit you.

“I compare it to a moment where you’re driving along the motorway and then the next moment, something beyond your control happens and you’re driving in a completely different direction. You have to give yourself time to get your head round it.”

Paul is currently dating girlfriend Melissa Spalding (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Paul Hollywood dating?

Meanwhile, Paul is currently dating pub landlady Melissa Spalding.

The pair found love in September 2019 and made their red carpet debut in December last year.

It’s also reported that the couple live together.

In 2013, Paul admitted to having an affair with American co-star Marcela Valladolid and briefly split with Alex.

ED! has contacted Paul’s representative for comment on this story.

