TV

How Great British Christmas Bake Off 2021 judge Paul Hollywood dropped over a stone in weight

We'll be following him after Christmas!

By Julia Etherington
| Updated:

Great British Christmas Bake Off 2021 judge Paul Hollywood lost a huge amount of weight after piling it on in the first lockdown.

So what’s his secret to dropping the pounds and did he have to give up cake?

How did Paul Hollywood lose his lockdown weight?

Paul Hollywood
Paul Hollywood lost his lockdown weight (Credit BBC)

Paul embarked on a diet of soup and bread and boiled eggs with soldiers.

He was careful to count calories and starting walking and running for exercise.

I had such a good time doing this!

In March he revealed: “I’ve actually lost a stone, in fact, just over.

“I am working out a little bit – doing a bit of walking and running and tinkering… just watching what I’m eating really.

“Every morning I have a couple of eggs from the farm down the road and I make my own toast.

“So, it’s chucky eggs and soldiers and then in the evening I may have another slice of bread with tomato soup.”

Read more: Bake Off star Paul Hollywood branded ‘rude’ over ‘hurtful’ comments to Magggie

“I’m on about 1,100 calories a day.

“I drink about two litres of water as well. I haven’t had alcohol for about four months.”

So no cake on that menu despite being a Great British Bake Off judge.

He will be having his cake and eating plenty of it on the Christmas Bake Off though.

Who else will be on The Great Christmas Bake Off?

The Great Christmas Bake Off will feature some of the cast members from It’s A Sin.

Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander (Ritchie), Lydia West (Jill), Nathaniel Curtis (Ash) and Shaun Dooley (Ritchie’s dad Clive) are all taking part.

Read more: GBBO’s Paul Hollywood was shunned by his son for two years after bitter marriage split

They’ll all be trying to impress Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will return as hosts.

The Great Christmas Bake Off 2021
The Great British Bake Off 2021 (Credit Channel 4)

Nathaniel tweeted: “It’s beginning to look a lot like… me screaming at an oven at Christmas.”

While Shaun added: “I had such a good time doing this!”

The Great Christmas Bake Off is on Channel 4 at 8pm on Christmas Day.

Are you excited to watch It’s A Sin on Bake Off? Let us know over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix

Related Topics

Trending Articles

The Chase star Anne Hegerty spending Christmas alone – and she loves it!
kate garraway gmb jenny
Kate Garraway under fire for GMB interview with Jenny Ryan
Prince george, prince william, prince louis, kate middleton, princess charlotte
The surprising Christmas gifts wanted by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Emmerdale Christmas Day comp
When is Emmerdale on during Christmas Day and who dies?
Queen's Speech 2021 Prince Philip tribute
Queen’s Speech Christmas Day 2021 highlights – viewers in floods of tears over ‘beloved’ Prince Philip tribute
charley webb emmerdale
Charley Webb ‘quits’ Emmerdale as Debbie Dingle over ‘row’