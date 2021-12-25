How Great British Christmas Bake Off 2021 judge Paul Hollywood dropped over a stone in weight

Great British Christmas Bake Off 2021 judge Paul Hollywood lost a huge amount of weight after piling it on in the first lockdown.

So what’s his secret to dropping the pounds and did he have to give up cake?

How did Paul Hollywood lose his lockdown weight?

Paul Hollywood lost his lockdown weight (Credit BBC)

Paul embarked on a diet of soup and bread and boiled eggs with soldiers.

He was careful to count calories and starting walking and running for exercise.

I had such a good time doing this!

In March he revealed: “I’ve actually lost a stone, in fact, just over.

“I am working out a little bit – doing a bit of walking and running and tinkering… just watching what I’m eating really.

“Every morning I have a couple of eggs from the farm down the road and I make my own toast.

“So, it’s chucky eggs and soldiers and then in the evening I may have another slice of bread with tomato soup.”

Read more: Bake Off star Paul Hollywood branded ‘rude’ over ‘hurtful’ comments to Magggie

“I’m on about 1,100 calories a day.

“I drink about two litres of water as well. I haven’t had alcohol for about four months.”

So no cake on that menu despite being a Great British Bake Off judge.

He will be having his cake and eating plenty of it on the Christmas Bake Off though.

Who else will be on The Great Christmas Bake Off?

The Great Christmas Bake Off will feature some of the cast members from It’s A Sin.

Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander (Ritchie), Lydia West (Jill), Nathaniel Curtis (Ash) and Shaun Dooley (Ritchie’s dad Clive) are all taking part.

Read more: GBBO’s Paul Hollywood was shunned by his son for two years after bitter marriage split

They’ll all be trying to impress Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will return as hosts.

The Great British Bake Off 2021 (Credit Channel 4)

Nathaniel tweeted: “It’s beginning to look a lot like… me screaming at an oven at Christmas.”

While Shaun added: “I had such a good time doing this!”

The Great Christmas Bake Off is on Channel 4 at 8pm on Christmas Day.

Are you excited to watch It’s A Sin on Bake Off? Let us know over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix