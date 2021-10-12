GBBO’s Paul Hollywood was ‘shunned by his son for two years’ after bitter marriage split

Paul Hollywood was previously “shunned” by his teenage son, following his complicated marriage split from ex-wife Alexandra.

The 55-year-old Great British Bake Off judge left his former partner in 2017, with the pair sharing son Joshua.

After their marriage, Paul quickly moved on with barmaid and ex-girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam.

Paul Hollywood left his wife Alexandra back in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paul Hollywood’s relationship with his son Joshua

According to reports at the time, Joshua decided to stick by his mum after the split.

In 2019, a spokesman for Alexandra told the MailOnline: “Paul hasn’t seen his son since November 2017 and the split has been deeply distressing to him.

“Paul is aware of his son’s feelings on the matter.”

In addition, they shared: “Josh has behaved admirably over the past two years and has only ever made Alex proud during very difficult times with all the newspaper articles about his father.”

At the time of the story, a representative for Paul said he did not wish to comment.

The former couple have decided to keep their son out of the spotlight.

However, Alexandra did share a rare snap of Joshua to mark his birthday earlier this month.

The photo showed her son playing with a dog as a youngster.

Alongside the snap, the proud mum shared: “Today I become a mum to a young man, no longer a teen he’s now 20 and I couldn’t be prouder of all he’s achieved.

“I’ve watched him grow, it’s happened in the blink of an eye and every minute has been a wonderful gift.”

Who is Paul dating?

Despite his rocky past, Paul is currently dating pub landlady Melissa Spalding.

The pair found love in September 2019.

It’s also believed that the couple live together.

Paul appears on Bake Off alongside Prue Leith tonight (Credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, it’s unknown whether his ex-wife Alexandra has moved on.

Following their divorce, she compared their split to dealing with a bereavement.

Speaking to Prima Magazine in 2019, Alex said: “No one should underestimate how separation and divorce can hit you.

“I compare it to a moment where you’re driving along the motorway and then the next moment, something beyond your control happens and you’re driving in a completely different direction.

“You have to give yourself time to get your head round it.”

The Great British Bake Off returns on Channel 4 tonight at 8pm.

