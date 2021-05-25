Our Yorkshire Farm is the hit Channel 5 series that earns millions of viewers week after week.

Indeed, the British public are enchanted by The Yorkshire Shepherdess and her many children.

So where do they all live? And is it true that you can visit their Yorkshire farm as a tourist?

We take a look at how you can visit Our Yorkshire Farm in real life…

Amanda and Clive with their nine children (Credit: Channel 5)

What is Our Yorkshire Farm?

Our Yorkshire Farm is a Channel 5 television series starring Amanda Owen and her husband Clive Owen.

In addition, it stars their nine children, pony, dogs and some 1,000 sheep.

The series follows their everyday farm life. Although the kids go to school, they help out as much as they can around the farm.

And the parents restrict their technology usage, encouraging them to embrace an outdoorsy life instead.

The show began airing in 2018 and continues to be a major hit for Channel 5.

Amanda runs the farm with her husband Clive (Credit: Channel 5)

The family landed the show after first appearing on Ben Fogle’s New Lives in the Wild.

He visited their old fashioned farm and marvelled at their simple lifestyle.

The television presenter also compared them to the Von Trapp family.

Channel 5 were so impressed by their segment that they offered the family their own show a couple of years later.

Where is Our Yorkshire Farm?

Our Yorkshire Farm is located three-and-a-half miles West of the village of Keld in Swaledale, North Yorkshire.

It is around an hour’s walk from the village or a 15-minute drive.

It is safe to say their farm is very remote indeed.

Amanda explained to YorkshireTimes just how far out it really is: “We are 1300 feet above sea level and the highest part of the land is 1800 feet above sea level. We have long winters and short summers.

Amanda outside her family’s cottage at Ravenseat Farm (Credit: Channel 5)

“We have got the Internet, the signal has to bounce off three buildings and would you believe, a man has to turn on a generator to power it up!

“The mobile signal is very weak, I can only get a signal in certain parts of the farm. You can switch off from the outside world up here, I still watch the news and know what’s going on in the world so it’s good to have the news and the outdoor life.”

The farm is called Ravenseat Farm. However, the Owens don’t own the farm or the land.

It is actually owned by billionaire businessman Robert Miller.

Despite not owning it, they’ve been working on it for some twenty years and operate a profitable farm and business.

Can I visit Our Yorkshire Farm?

Yes you can visit the farm! However, not all of it is open to the public, as let’s not forget it is a fully functioning working farm.

However, day visitors are invited to enjoy cream teas as the farm.

Amanda suggests guests call ahead to book and to always bear in mind the unpredictable weather.

Meanwhile, the farm also offers several overnight stay options. Guests can book a stay at a traditional Shepherd’s Hut or a night at a building on the outskirts of the farm.

Amanda’s nine children enjoy an idyllic farm life (Credit: Channel 5)

Is there a Yorkshire Shepherdess shop?

All kinds of gifts can be purchased from the Yorkshire Shepherdess’ official website.

This includes books, mugs and even lamb from their farm!

*Our Yorkshire Farm is on Tuesdays at 9pm on Channel 5. Past episodes are available to stream on My5.

