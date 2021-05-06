Cruising with Jane McDonald returns to Channel 5 this Sunday (May 9) and marks the star’s return to our screens, just six weeks after the death of her fiancé Eddie Rothe.

Eddie died after a short battle with lung cancer on March 26, leaving Jane heartbroken and fans rallying round to offer their support.

Now it appears that loyalty has been rewarded, with many thrilled to hear that Jane is making her TV comeback.

Cruising with Jane McDonald returns

The new series will see Jane embark on a series of ocean getaways aboard some of the world’s biggest and most luxurious cruise ships.

Filmed prior to the start of the pandemic, the series has four episodes.

The first episode will see Jane exploring the Caribbean aboard a new luxury liner.

She’ll start in Fort Lauderdale in Florida before heading towards the private resort of Princess Cays on the island of Eleuthera.

From there she continues along to the Virgin Isles and St Thomas, ending on the island of St Martin.

In the second half of the trip, Jane visits Grand Cayman for a spot of horse-riding on the beach.

She then visits Roatan off the coast of Honduras, where she discovers the wonders of the deep aboard a submarine.

The trip concludes on the Mexican island of Cozumel, where Jane parties the night away at the carnival.

What did viewers say about the TV comeback?

Jane’s devoted army of fans were thrilled to hear she’ll be back on the box this coming weekend.

One said: “So excited to see this, especially the Thames cruise as we were lucky enough to meet you during filming!”

Another commented: “Can’t wait… Really love all your cruises and going on a Far East one next year.”

A third said: “Thanks @TheJaneMcDonald that’s my Sunday evening viewing sorted. Always such a joy to watch.”

Another added: “Excellent – we really love watching Jane on cruise ships. she’s so funny, laid back and honest – not stuck up.”

“Yay this is the best news. Can’t wait for this,” said another.

“Woo hoo she’s back!” another declared.

What has Jane said about Eddie’s death?

Jane broke her silence about her partner’s death earlier this week, thanking her fans for their cards and messages.

She said: “I want to thank everyone most sincerely for the wonderful cards and messages of support that I have received since the awful news was announced that I had lost my beloved Ed.

“I’m so touched by each and every one.

“All the kind thoughts and words have meant so much to me and many of you have let me know that you are going through the same thing as me having lost loved ones and I wish you all love and strength back.

“I’m hugely grateful for everyone who very kindly donated to the Just Giving page for Wakefield Hospice in Ed’s memory.

“It’s been a tough time for us all recently and I know that better days are ahead.”

Catch Cruising with Jane McDonald Sunday (May 9) on Channel 5 at 9pm.

