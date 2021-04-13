Our Yorkshire Farm returns to Channel 5 for a fourth series – but who are the Owen family?

How many kids are there and how old are they?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Owen clan from Our Yorkshire Farm.

Amanda and Clive Owen with their children Annas, Violet, Edith, Raven, Clemmy, Nancy, Reuben, Miles and Sidney outside Ravenseat Farm (Credit: Channel 5)

Read more: JB Gill on This Week On The Farm: Is JLS star really a farmer?

Our Yorkshire Farm on Channel 5 – who are the family?

Our Yorkshire Farm follows the Owen family and their lives at Ravenseat Farm in the Dales.

Parents Amanda and Clive Owen have nine children – Annas, Violet, Edith, Raven, Clemmy, Nancy, Reuben, Miles and Sidney.

The couple’s “free-range” children roam the Yorkshire countryside and get stuck in working on the farm.

They have no TV and no phones, and work outside in all weathers.

Their ages are – Nancy, three, Clemmy, five, Annas, six, Sydney, eight, Violet, nine, Edith, 11, Miles,14, Reuben, 16, and Raven, 18.

Amanda is 45, 21 years younger than her husband Clive, who is 66.

Who is Amanda Owen and how did she meet Clive?

Newsome-born Amanda met her husband Clive in 1996 at his Ravenseat farm which later became their joint home.

Since marrying in 2000, they have had nine children together.

An unlikely social media star, she now boasts over 259k followers and the show has an average of 3.2million viewers.

Violet with her pet cow Ciara on Our Yorkshire Farm (Credit: Channel 5)

Read more: Rich House, Poor House on Channel 5: Viewers thrilled as millionaire offers single mum a lifeline

Where is the farm?

Ravenseat Farm is located in the Dales.

It’s a remote hill farm in the Yorkshire Dales and there’s not a Starbucks or McDonalds in sight!

Amanda and Clive Owen are hill shepherds living on one of the most remote farms in Britain.

Ravenseat Farm spans 2000 acres and is 1,800ft above sea level.

The farm is based three and a half miles west of Keld, in Swaledale.

It marks the exact halfway point along the famous, 182 mile Coast to Coast walk that stretches from St Bees on the Irish Sea to the North Sea coast at Robin Hood’s Bay, and is therefore a popular haunt for walkers.

Can I visit Ravenseat Farm?

The farm does open for cream teas.

But, due to the fact it’s so far from the beaten track and as a result of their heavy load of work, visitors are advised to email ahead.

The Owen family on Our Yorkshire Farm (Credit: Channel 5)

What did Amanda Owen do before farming? Was she a model?

Amanda was a teenage goth who grew up in Huddersfield.

She grew up in a traditional three-bed house with her parents and one sibling in the large market town.

At 6ft 2in, she was encouraged to follow the same career path as her model mother, but she hated the clothes and make-up that she had to wear.

She became inspired to venture into farming as a result of reading James Herriot books.

After accidentally stumbling upon a book on hill shepherding, she set her heart on becoming a shepherdess.

She left Huddersfield to follow her farming dream.

After gaining experience milking cows, driving tractors, clipping and lambing, she settled down, working as a contract shepherdess aided by a couple of sheepdogs.

It was a chance encounter that led Amanda to Ravenseat and Clive, her future husband.

Amanda has written several books about her life, including Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess.

The Owen family first appeared on the popular ITV series The Dales, presented by Adrian Edmondson.

They subsequently featured in Channel 5’s New Lives in the Wild with Ben Fogle.

How many episodes is Our Yorkshire Farm?

Channel 5 has announced a further 20 hour-long episodes of the show from its makers Renegade Pictures.

The fourth series of Our Yorkshire Farm is eight episodes.

It begins on Tuesday April 13 2021 at 9pm on Channel 5 and continues every Tuesday thereafter.

The final episode in the current series is set to air on Tuesday June 01 2021.

The first episode sees the Owen children take on more responsibilities.

Eight-year-old Sidney is given a sheepdog puppy to train, while 16-year-old Reuben leaves school behind to start his dream job as a mechanic.

On top of that, the family buy a neighbouring derelict farmhouse that they are hoping to bring back to life.

The documentary series is narrated by Ben Fogle.

How can I watch Our Yorkshire Farm?

Our Yorkshire Farm airs on Channel 5 every Tuesday at 9pm.

It will be available immediately after on My5.

The previous three series are currently available to watch too.

Our Yorkshire Farm begins on Tuesday April 13 2021 at 9pm on Channel 5.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.