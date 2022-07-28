The One Show host Alex Jones took a swipe at Jermaine Jenas during last night’s show (Wednesday, July 27), leaving the former footballer seriously unimpressed.

Alex’s dig at her co-star came just ahead of a major BBC schedule shake-up, which will see the hit magazine show off air for almost a month.

Alex and Jermaine hosted the programme last night (Credit: BBC)

What happened on With Alex Jones on The One Show last night?

Last night’s edition of The One Show saw Alex take a playful swipe at her co-host, Jermaine.

During the show, Alex and Jermaine were discussing England Women’s huge win against Sweden on Tuesday night (July 26).

The Lionesses beat the Swedes 4-0, booking their place in the Euro 2022 final.

One of the goals scored has been the subject of much discussion, thanks to how skillful it was.

Manchester United striker Alessia Russo scored with a stunning backheel, sending the ball through the Swedish goalkeeper’s legs.

Jermaine and Alex couldn’t help but express how “impressed” they were by the skillful goal. It was this discussion that sparked Alex’s cheeky swipe.

The stunning goal in question (Credit: BBC)

Alex’s dig at Jermaine

Jermaine was full of praise for Russo’s goal. “Alessia Russo with the sauce there to stick it in the back of the net.”

“Were you really impressed?” Alex asked. “I was impressed,” Jermaine replied.

“Have you ever done that?” Alex asked.

Jermaine’s face dropped as he turned to the camera.

“Why you got to go there?” he asked. “There’s no need. There’s no need alright.”

Alex sheepishly gave the camera a look whilst the crew behind the scenes could be heard laughing.

“England are getting into the final. Wembley, packed out final,” Jermaine said. “I told you that they were going to do that,” Alex said.

Alex and Jermaine made an announcement (Credit: BBC)

The One Show to go off air

Alex’s dig at Jermaine wasn’t the only talking point on last night’s show.

The presenting duo also revealed that yesterday’s programme was going to be the last for a while.

At the end of the show, Alex said: “Well that is your lot this week and for a few weeks as we are taking a summer break.”

“We’ll be back on the 22nd of August,” she confirmed.

“Until then, stay safe and have a lovely summer, bye-bye,” she said.

The break is partially due to the BBC’s upcoming coverage of the Commonwealth Games, which run until mid-August.

