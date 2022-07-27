The One Show’s Alex Jones sparks fears as she admits ‘things have been challenging for us’

The One Show’s Alex Jones took to Instagram last night (July 26) to tell fans that “life has been a bit challenging” lately.

The cryptic post comes after Alex disclosed on Instagram that her son Kit had a ‘routine’ procedure back in May, telling her 338,000 followers that it was the “longest morning of my life”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson)

The One Show host Alex Jones makes cryptic comment

In the Instagram post, The One Show presenter wrote: “Things have been a bit tricky for us recently, and in all honesty, I haven’t had time to be on here between working and the children.

“But I randomly logged on and saw all of your lovely messages, gently asking if we were all ok.”

The Welsh presenter went on to thank her kind fans, writing: “I was touched by your kindness, and so I just wanted to check in and say thank you, and that even though life has been a bit challenging.

“We are okay and still managing to enjoy the beginning of the holidays, and there’s still plenty to smile about!”

She ended the post with #whenlifegivesyoulemons and #thekindnessofstrangers.

Alex Jones returned to host The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

Concerned fans send their love

Fans flooded the comments of her post with supportive messages in both English and Welsh.

Read more: The One Show: Alex Jones under fire for interview with Hollywood star

One fan reassured her by saying: “Alex, you have three young children! Be kind to yourself and your other half. You come first, only do IG etc, when you feel like it. They grow up so quickly.”

Another concerned fan praised her by expressing: “Don’t apologise. You are still a Superwoman in my eyes… full-time job, running a home and raising three children! You look after yourself.”

Has Alex Jones returned to The One Show?

Alex returned to The One Show in January after almost a year of maternity leave.

She appeared on the show last night (July 27), but made no reference to her worrying post.

Read more: What is the Tesco Method on TikTok and how can you take advantage of it and get free sweets?

The 44-year-old presenter shares children Teddy, five, Kit, two, and eight-month-old Annie with her husband, Charlie Thomson.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.