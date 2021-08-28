NOW and Sky in September 2021: Arrivals from Nevermind The Buzzcocks to Gunpowder Milkshake

NOW and Sky in September is well and truly spoiling us – and we’ll be lucky to tear ourselves away from our sofas.

Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays are back (Credit: Sky)

What TV shows are coming to NOW and Sky in September?

Code 404 (September 1st)

Line Of Duty’s Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays star as a detective and his AI-driven partner in this sitcom.

In season two, the pair face a 20-year-old case reopening.

Turns out that it has a significant connection to one of them.

Billions (September 8th)

Damien Lewis returns as Bobby Axelrod as his vicious rivalry with Paul Giamatti’s Chuck Rhoades continues.

Soon, it could be the ending of both of them as they end up facing danger not just from each other but from other forces.

Russell Howard is back to give his take on the news (Credit: Sky)

The Russell Howard Hour (September 9th)

Comedian Russell Howard returns for more light-hearted news updates and a unique take on what’s going on in the world.

Thankfully, he’s got plenty to talk about…

Young Rock (September 17th)

The history of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is played out in this sitcom of his life.

Naturally, it wasn’t easy. Especially his teen years.

This show aims to bring the laughs as we figure out what made The Rock the man he is today.

Mr Mayor (September 24th)

Ted Danson stars as Neil Bremer, a retired businessman wanting more out of life.

Naturally, in order to prove something to himself, he decides to run for Mayor of Los Angeles.

But is it all it’s cracked up to be?

Nevermind The Buzzcocks (Date TBC)

With a brand new line-up, set and home, classic music gameshow Nevermind The Buzzcocks is back.

Greg Davies is hosting with Daisy May Cooper and Noel Fielding as team captains.

Joining them include guests like Anne-Marie, Jade from Little Mix and Nish Kumar.

We’re ready for some trouble.

Mel and Sue reunite for a new comedy (Credit: Sky)

Hitmen: Reloaded (Date TBC)

Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins reunite for the first time since Bake Off in this new comedy.

The pair play misfits Jamie and Fran – quirky contract killers getting ready for their school reunion.

However, once there, things soon start to go sideways.

Stephen Hawking’s family discuss the legendary physicists life (Credit: AP Photo)

What documentaries are coming to NOW and Sky in September?

Hawking Can You Hear Me? (September 20th)

Family, friends and colleagues of world-famous cosmologist Stephen Hawking speaks about his life and career.

The candid look aims to see what made Hawking the international legal he is today.

The Bambers: Murder At The Farm (Date TBC)

Using first-hand testimony and unseen footage to re-examine the events that took place in 1985.

The film tracks the evidence around Jeremy Bamber, and what exactly happened that fateful night.

The details of the brutal killings have since been made into a TV series, White House Farm.

What happened to the Bamber family? (ITV/This Morning/YouTube)

What films are arriving on NOW and Sky in September?

Old School (September 1st)

Three men in their late thirties/early forties relive their carefree college years.

But is it as fun the second time around?

Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn and Luke Wilson star.

Side Effects (September 1st)

Emily suffers from anxiety as a result of her husband being released from prison early.

In a bid to curb it, her psychologist gives her an experimental drug.

But in this thriller, the side effects may be worse than the initial problem.

The Bodyguard (September 1st)

Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner star in this absolutely iconic film.

The movie follows Frank, who is tasked with protecting a famous singer whose life has been threatened.

But soon love gets in the way.

Rafe Spall stars in Long Story Short

Long Story Short (September 3rd)

A man wakes up on the morning of his wedding, only to discover he has a new ability.

Every few minutes, his life fast forwards a year.

Will he be able to slow things down before it’s too late?

Bombshell (September 10th)

Based on the true story of the takedown of Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.

Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie star as the women brave enough to speak out.

Minari was a favourite during the 2021 awards season

Minari (September 12th)

This Oscar-nominated movie melted hearts earlier this year.

A Korean-American family move to Arkansas in a bid to find their own version of the American Dream on a farm.

Karen Gillan stars in Gunpowder Milkshake

Gunpowder Milkshake (September 17th)

Karen Gillan and Lena Headey star in this action thriller about a hitwoman who is forced to go rogue when her latest mission goes awry.

With an eight-year-old caught in the crossfire of her own wrongdoing, she now has to protect her from gang warfare.

Superintelligence (September 24th)

James Corden and Melissa McCarthy star in this sitcom.

Deciding to focus on the world’s most average person, a super intelligence bot soon finds the world in its hands.

