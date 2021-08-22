Amazon Prime Video in September: Everything arriving from Cinderella to the full Charmed boxset

Amazon Prime Video in September is bringing out the big guns to keep us watching.

This includes full box sets of some absolute classics, to the launch of a queer, life-affirming musical.

We are 100% ready to do nothing all month and watch the telly instead.

Here’s everything they’ve got coming up.

The Halliwell sisters are returning in all their glory (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

What TV shows are coming to Amazon Prime Video in August?

With Nine Perfect Strangers and Cruel Summer coming out in August and playing out over the next few weeks, there are no major show releases announced so far in September.

However, there are some absolute classic box sets on their way.

1st

Charmed – seasons one to eight

Elementary – seasons one to seven

24th

Goliath S4

Read More: Check out the latest Amazon Prime Video news here

What original films will be released on Amazon Prime Video in August?

Cinderella (September 3rd)

Camila Cabello leads the all-star cast in this retelling of the classic rags-to-riches fairy tale.

Billy Porter, James Corden, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan join Cabello for the enchanting tale.

Her Prince Charming is Chambers star Nicholas Galitzine.

There’s also a killer soundtrack to dance along to.

Get ready for a song and dance with Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (September 17th)

Inspired by a true story, West End smash hit Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will capture your heart.

The story follows an LGBT teen from Sheffield who dreams of a life on stage as a drag queen.

With some smash musical numbers and a lot of fabulous makeovers, the film aims to inspire and help people be more accepting.

Max Harwood, Richard E Grant, Sarah Lancashire and Sharon Horgan star.

The Mad Women’s Ball (September 17th)

In the 19th century, a woman wrongly committed to an asylum plans her escape.

At the time, women were institutionalized simply for being ‘hysterical’. However, in reality, they were often deemed an inconvenience to the men around them.

With the help of a tormented nurse, the pair make their plan around the famous ‘mad womens’ ball’ – a high society bash where the Parisian elite would visit the hospital.

The film was released at the Toronto Film Festival this year.

What films are being added this September?

As well as the new original releases, the streaming service will also add:

1st

Ted 2

Jerry Maguire

2nd

RED 1 and RED 2

3rd

12 Years a Slave

5th

The Curse of La Llorona

Transcendence

Tremors

6th

The Informer

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

11th

Straight Outta Compton

14th

Escape from Planet Earth

18th

Everest

24th

Birds of Paradise

26th

Man of Steel

27th

The Kitchen

28th

Be Kind Rewind

Driving Miss Daisy

29th

Selma

30th

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.