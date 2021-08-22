Amazon Prime Video in September: Everything arriving from Cinderella to the full Charmed boxset

Amazon Prime Video in September is bringing out the big guns to keep us watching.
This includes full box sets of some absolute classics, to the launch of a queer, life-affirming musical.
We are 100% ready to do nothing all month and watch the telly instead.
Here’s everything they’ve got coming up.
What TV shows are coming to Amazon Prime Video in September?
With Nine Perfect Strangers and Cruel Summer coming out in August and playing out over the next few weeks, there are no major show releases announced so far in September.
However, there are some absolute classic box sets on their way.
1st
- Charmed – seasons one to eight
- Elementary – seasons one to seven
24th
- Goliath S4
What original films will be released on Amazon Prime Video in September?
Cinderella (September 3rd)
Camila Cabello leads the all-star cast in this retelling of the classic rags-to-riches fairy tale.
Billy Porter, James Corden, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan join Cabello for the enchanting tale.
Her Prince Charming is Chambers star Nicholas Galitzine.
There’s also a killer soundtrack to dance along to.
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (September 17th)
Inspired by a true story, West End smash hit Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will capture your heart.
The story follows an LGBT teen from Sheffield who dreams of a life on stage as a drag queen.
With some smash musical numbers and a lot of fabulous makeovers, the film aims to inspire and help people be more accepting.
Max Harwood, Richard E Grant, Sarah Lancashire and Sharon Horgan star.
The Mad Women’s Ball (September 17th)
In the 19th century, a woman wrongly committed to an asylum plans her escape.
At the time, women were institutionalized simply for being ‘hysterical’. However, in reality, they were often deemed an inconvenience to the men around them.
With the help of a tormented nurse, the pair make their plan around the famous ‘mad womens’ ball’ – a high society bash where the Parisian elite would visit the hospital.
The film was released at the Toronto Film Festival this year.
What films are being added this September?
As well as the new original releases, the streaming service will also add:
1st
- Ted 2
- Jerry Maguire
2nd
- RED 1 and RED 2
3rd
- 12 Years a Slave
5th
- The Curse of La Llorona
- Transcendence
- Tremors
6th
- The Informer
- Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
11th
- Straight Outta Compton
14th
- Escape from Planet Earth
18th
- Everest
24th
- Birds of Paradise
26th
- Man of Steel
27th
- The Kitchen
28th
- Be Kind Rewind
- Driving Miss Daisy
29th
- Selma
30th
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
