Apple TV+ in September: From The Morning Show season 2 to Come From Away

What TV series are coming to Apple TV+ in September?

The Morning Show season 2 (September 17th)

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back in business on The Morning Show.

At the end of season one, Alex Levy (Aniston) went rogue and exposed the double standards of her industry in a fierce live rant.

Now, everyone is paying the price. First and foremost – Alex herself, who is now out of a job.

As Bradley (Witherspoon) adjusts to life with a new co-anchor (Hasan Minhaj), the team scramble over how to win Alex back.

Apple transports you to a new world in Foundation (Credit: Apple)

Foundation (September 24th)

Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilisation amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

The sci-fi fantasy series is based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov.

Jared Harris, Lee Pace and Lou Llobell all star.

What films are arriving this month?

Come From Away is coming to our screens (Credit: Apple TV+)

Come From Away (September 10th)

The hit musical is coming to our screens thanks to Apple TV+.

Recording a performance of the Broadway cast, Come From Away is based around the time of the 9/11 attacks.

It tells the true story of 38 planes that were ordered to land in the small town of Gander, Canada in the wake of the attacks.

The characters in the musical are based on real Gander residents, as well as some of the 7,000 stranded travelers suddenly in need of help.

What shows are getting new episodes on Apple TV+ in September?

Can the team find their way back to the Premier League? (Credit: Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso (dropping weekly)

Ted Lasso is continuing to melt hearts and fans are in for a treat this month.

Secrets about Ted’s past begin to surface, Roy Kent adjusts to a new position, and Rebecca continues her quest to be the best boss bitch she can be.

Read More: Ted Lasso season 2 review: Apple TV+ comedy is just the tonic we need after Euros defeat

Then there’s Jamie, who is forced to confront some things after his return to AFC Richmond.

