Noel Fitzpatrick broke down to Lorraine Kelly as he recalled the emotional moment he “let go” of his beloved dog Keira.

The Supervet, 53, said goodbye to his four-legged friend in September, following a horrific accident last year.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine on Friday (November 5), Noel told the host that he still struggles with her passing.

Noel Fitzpatrick cried on Lorraine as he opened up about his dog Keira (Credit: ITV)

Noel Fitzpatrick opens up about dog Keira

The vet, who has brought out a new children’s book, visits Keira’s grave at his veterinary practice.

He said: “Her little grave is outside my window at work. I left work today and I say goodbye to her whenever I leave, and say hello multiple times a day.

“I dedicated the book to her – with Angus [Lorraine’s dog] you know – it’s unconditional love. You can’t explain if you haven’t felt it.”

Noel continued: “She was my confidant, my best friend for 14 years and no matter how sad I was she made me happy. No matter how sweaty I was she liked to lick the sweat off my face.”

Lorraine added: “We should celebrate the amazing life she had. She is irreplaceable.”

Noel then went on to reveal that he ran the London Marathon in memory of Keira.

Keira passed away in September (Credit: Channel 4)

During the race, the star carried a photo of his beloved dog in his pocket.

He shared: “The truth is I couldn’t cope. I woke up everyday crying. I was treating other people’s animals and I’m crying.

“My friend signed me up for the marathon before Covid and I was thinking, ‘How am I going to be train for that?'”

The truth is I couldn’t cope

Shortly before the big day, Noel sprained his ankle whilst training.

Tearing up on the show, the TV star recalled: “I ran the marathon on a sprained ankle. I ran it for her.

“But when the physical met the emotional pain, all of a sudden I was able to let her go. I just let her go around mile 19 on the South Bank. It was beautiful.”

How did viewers react to Noel?

Lorraine viewers rush to comment on Noel’s emotional appearance.

On Twitter, one said: “#Lorraine Noel Fitzpatrick has me in tears. All my love to him.”

A second shared: “Actually crying watching Noel Fitzpatrick on #Lorraine. We lost our 13 year old Layla 11 months ago and it never stops hurting.”

A third added: “Aww poor Noel #Lorraine.”

In addition, a fourth wrote: “@reallorraine in tears listening to #noelfitzpatrick. I never understood the love you can have for a pet until our cocker spaniel came into a life 18 months ago. It truly is an unconditional love like no other.”

A fifth tweeted: “What a truly lovely man @lorraine #noelfitzpatrick.”

