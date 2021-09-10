Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick’s dog Keira has died following horrific accident last year

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick‘s dog Keira has died, leaving the TV star absolutely devastated.

Late last night he shared on Twitter: “It is with profound sadness I share the news that Keira, my beloved companion of nearly 14 years has passed away.

“My heart is truly broken, she was my best friend in the whole wide world.

“My friend Amy and her son Kyle are broken-hearted too since they have shared their guardianship with me all this time.”

It is with profound sadness I share the news that Keira, my beloved companion of nearly 14 years, has passed away. She inspired everything I do for animals and her legacy will be eternal.

I will pay full tribute to my little girl once we have had some time to grieve x pic.twitter.com/ciUMq8DDyp — Noel Fitzpatrick (@ProfNoelFitz) September 9, 2021

Back in June, things had been looking up for Keira, who Noel described as “very well” following her accident in the autumn.

Noel had said Keira, who was 14, was “lucky to be alive” after being hit by a van.

Little Keira is doing ‘very well’ thanks to her Supervet dad (Credit: Channel 4)

He had even shared an adorable update on Instagram on Father’s Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noel Fitzpatrick (@profnoelfitzpatrick)

Read more: Noel Fitzpatrick pays tribute to Keira and admits he ‘love her beyond words’

Posting a picture of himself with Keira and his two pet cats, he said: “Happy Father’s Day to the dads out there who share the love of an animal companion.”

Sadly Keira took a turn for the worse and now Noel has lost her.

Noel feared the worst after Keira’s accident (Credit: Splash News)

What happened to Keira in the accident?

Keira was hit by a van back in October 2020.

Supervet star Noel shared the news on his social media.

He said: “3 weeks ago my little girl, Keira, was hit by a van.

“She has been in a critical state and the fear of losing her has been overwhelming.

“Her outlook remains unknown. ”

“I hope & keep the faith that she will be OK.

“I’ll bring an update when the time is right. Thank you for caring.”

True to his word, Noel has issued an update.

He said that, although Keira has some scars, she “greets every day with a smile”.

Noel added: “She’s slower and more cautious now, as you would expect from what she’s been through in the past few months.

“She bears some scars of her trauma but her tail still wags with excitement when I come back into the office after every surgery – and she finds the opportunity for love and cuddles everywhere.”

Supervet fans tributes to Keira

Noel’s fans, obviously also animal lovers, understand the pain of losing a four-legged companion and have expressed their sympathies on social media.

Corrie star Georgia Taylor said: “So sorry. Your love for her radiated off the screen. Xx”

The Noel Fitzpatrick Fanbase wrote: “Truly sorry for your loss, Noel.

We know she was the anchor for yourself and also the Referrals, I cannot imagine the amount of pain this has caused you and the team as a whole.

“Please take care of yourself, Keira lived a very happy and blessed life, she’ll always exist in our hearts.”

Another concerned supporter wrote: “So sorry Noel, it’s always so hard to say goodbye.

“We love them so fiercely when they are here with us and they take pieces of us with them when they go.

“Much love to you during your grieving process and beyond Purple heart.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntetainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.