Nine Perfect Strangers promises to be the next big thing when it hits our TV screens in 2021 – but is it based on a book? And when does it start?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series, which is set to be the next Big Little Lies, including start date and cast!

***Warning: may contain spoilers from Nine Perfect Strangers ahead***

Nicole Kidman is currently starring in the thriller The Undoing opposite Hugh Grant (Credit: Sky Atlantic)

What is Nine Perfect Strangers about?

Nine Perfect Strangers introduces us to nine stressed city dwellers who book themselves into a health-and-wellness retreat called the Tranquillum House.

Gullibly believing the resort will give them “total transformation”, they arrive at the remote location for 10 days to realign their chakras and pay over the odds to have hot stones placed on their backs.

Miles from anywhere, without cars or phones, they have no way to reach the outside world.

Each has their own reasons for visiting, from losing weight to getting over heartbreak.

If you think it sounds like the beginning of an Agatha Christie novel, you’re not wrong!

We soon learn that the director of the retreat has a dark agenda, and all her promises are lies.

These nine perfect strangers have no idea what’s about to hit them!

Is it based on a book?

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the bestselling novel of the same name, written by Liane Moriarty.

Isn’t that a great name for a writer of suspense thrillers?

Australian Liane is the author of eight novels including The Hypnotist’s Love Story, The Husband’s Secret, The Last Anniversary and Three Wishes.

She’s perhaps most famous for writing Big Little Lies.

Big Little Lies is now an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning HBO series, produced by and starring Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

Author Liane Moriarty attends the premiere of HBO’s limited series Big Little Lies in Hollywood (Credit: Splash)

Who stars in Nine Perfect Strangers?

Nine Perfect Strangers has a cast you can get excited about.

As well as executive producing, Nicole Kidman plays Russian Masha, the director of the sinister retreat who plays puppet master to her motley crew of oblivious guests.

Melissa McCarthy is romance novelist Frances Welty, who wants to reinvent herself after falling victim to an online cat fishing scam.

Welsh actor and star of The Pembrokeshire Murders Luke Evans plays Lars, a spa-junkie divorce lawyer.

Broadwalk Empire’s Bobby Cannavale portrays Tony, the ‘ninth’ perfect stranger who is a former Australian Rules football star.

Mia Boone, who appeared in Little Fires Everywhere as Mia, plays Delilah.

She was also part of the ensemble cast of Hunters, opposite Al Pacino.

Michael Shannon is Napolean, opposite Asher Keddie’s Heather. Together they portray a married couple who lost a twin son.

Grace Van Patten plays their 20-year-old twin daughter.

Regina Hall is Carmel, a single mother of four who was left by her husband for a younger woman.

Meanwhile, Manny Jacinto is Yao, Melvin Gregg is Ben, and Samara Weaving plays plastic-surgery obsessed lottery winner Jessica.

When does it start?

The much-anticipated series – co-written by The Undoing’s David E. Kelley – is due on our screens sometime in 2021.

Rumour has it that the series is set to debut on Hulu in early 2021 in the US, and later that year in the UK.

Filming began in August 2020 in Australia.

Melissa McCarthy will portray washed-up author Frances in Nine Perfect Strangers. But when does is start? (Credit: Splash)

How can I watch Nine Perfect Strangers?

In January 2020, it was announced that the novel would be adapted into a television series, premiering on Hulu in 2021.

It will debut on Hulu in early 2021 in the US, and later that year in the UK.

We cannot wait for the start date!

Where is Nine Perfect Strangers set?

Nine Perfect Strangers was filmed in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia.

The events take place in the fictionalised wellness resort Tranquillum, and is being filmed at luxury retreat Soma Byron Bay.

Nine Perfect Strangers will be arriving sometime in 2021.

