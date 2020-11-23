The Prom is coming soon to Netflix, starring an impressive cast including Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Meryl Streep and Andrew Rannells – but when does it start and what’s it about?

The comedy drama sees The Undoing star Nicole in one of her first singing roles since her award-winning portrayal of Satine in Moulin Rouge!

Here’s everything you need to know…

James Corden, Nicola Kidman, Meryl Streep and Keegan-Michael Key in The Prom (Credit: Netflix)

What is The Prom on Netflix about?

The Prom is a 2020 film, based on the famous Broadway musical of the same name.

It follows a troupe of self-obsessed theatre stars who arrive in small conservative Indiana town, Edgewater, to support a high school girl who isn’t allowed to take her girlfriend to the prom.

We meet Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman, whose colossus egos take a battering when their expensive Broadway show is a major flop, and with it their reputations.

When they hear of the plight of high school student Emma Nolan, who’s been banned from taking her girlfriend to her prom, they decide to intervene.

But far from helping heartbroken Emma, the self-interested duo decide Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images.

They hit the road with pals Angie and Trent, another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift.

Unsurprisingly, their self-absorbed celebrity activism backfires, and the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma the “kickass” prom she deserves.

If you like Glee and musical theatre, you’re going to LOVE this.

Meryl Streep is simply fabulous as Dee Dee in The Prom (Credit: Netflix)

Who stars in The Prom on Netflix?

Meryl Streep stars as Dee Dee Allen who, along with James Corden’s Barry Glickman, are stars of the New York City stage whose careers have suddenly flatlined.

Nicole Kidman plays all-singing, all-dancing Angie, opposite Andrew Rannells’ Trent.

Newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman portrays lovelorn Emma Nolan, while Keegan-Michael Key plays the high school principal.

Kerry Washington is the head of the PTA, who has banned Emma from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose).

British comedienne Tracey Ullman also stars in the film, which is just over two hours long.

Ryan Murphy, creator of Glee, directs and produces.

Nicole Kidman as Angie, and Jo Ellen Pellman as Emma in The Prom (Credit: Netflix)

Does Nicole Kidman sing in The Prom?

In 2001, Nicole Kidman proved she could sing when she portrayed Satine in Moulin Rouge! in 2001.

More recently, she sang the theme tune to Sky Atlantic’s The Undoing.

In Netflix’s The Prom, Nicole once again proves she can act, sing and dance as she portrays Angie.

James Corden and Meryl Streep also sing their own songs.

When does The Prom start on Netflix?

The Prom is available to watch on Netflix from Friday December 11 2020.

It will also be showing at select theatres and cinemas.

