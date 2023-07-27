Nina Warhurst finally reveals name of new baby as she admits it’s been a lot ‘harder’ this time around

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has shared several adorable snaps of her new baby and finally revealed the name of her daughter.

The presenter also stated that the pregnancy was “harder” and “tougher” than her previous ones.

Nina and husband Ed have two sons, Digby and Michael, and announced in March they were expecting a third child. The duo welcomed their new bundle of joy earlier this month, with the presenter now revealing her baby’s name – Nance.

Nina Warhurst reveals baby name

Sharing a series of cute and sleepy photos on Instagram, Nina divulged the little one’s name. She said: “4 snaplets of me and my Nance from each of the 4 weeks we’ve watched her slowly waking up to this world.

“We’ve lost all sense of time as we’ve been feeding and snoozing and gazing and toe-stroking and head-smelling and marvelling at the absolute wonder of it all.”

The star continued to share the story of her pregnancy and labour. “It’s been *haaaard* tho! A harder pregnancy. A tougher delivery and a longer recovery… maybe it’s being older… but also I’d somehow forgotten.”

She added: “But part of getting older is getting better acquainted with your limits and letting go. I’m better at stopping and saying no to visitors and yes to a messy house and yes to asking for help.”

Nina joked that all is fine now and that she is enjoying life in the slow lane watching Married at First Sight and sipping “Italian red drinks”.

She ended the post: “Women and their bodies (parents or not) are complex and resilient that it fills me with immense pride. I can’t wait to tell you all about it my sweet girl.”

Nina and husband Ed welcomed Nance earlier this month (Credit: BBC)

Followers react

Many of her followers shared messages of support and love.

One social media user said: “Never forget that you are amazing. Women can do the most wonderful things, including facing another feed, nappy, cry, pain or day. Sending you much love.”

Another added: “Congratulations to you and your family on your gorgeous new baby girl. You know all the pain and exhaustion will be so worth it. Beautiful pictures.”

Fellow presenter Stacey Dooley was among the first celebrities to comment and shared a love heart emoji.

