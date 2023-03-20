BBC Breakfast favourite Nina Warhurst has shared her baby joy as she announced she is pregnant with her third child.

Nina has two sons, Digby and Michael, with her husband Ted and she shared the news on Mother’s Day yesterday (March 19).

The BBC Breakfast host admitted her third pregnancy has caused “intense migraines, vomiting and first-time acne”.

BBC Breakfast presenter Nina Warhurst has shared exciting baby news (Credit: BBC)

Nina Warhurst announces she’s pregnant with third baby

BBC Breakfast presenter Nina Warhurst announced her pregnancy with a sweet post on Instagram.

The star admitted it’s been a tough pregnancy with “intense migraines, vomiting, morning kebabs, first-time acne, small acts of violence against fruit, afternoon kebabs, tears, spontaneous snoozes, anxiety and more kebabs”.

She shared pictures of her struggles with acne and migraines but said she was now “settling into the middle chunk”.

Nina also shared a picture posing with her rounded tummy and a sweet photo of sons Digby and Michael sitting on her bump.

Nina added: “I am blown away that we do this. And acutely aware of the privilege, born of nothing but fortune.

“Sending love to those who’ve had to say goodbye to the babies they lost and the ones they dreamed of.”

BBC Breakfast presenter Nina hinted at the baby’s gender

Nina also hinted at her new baby’s gender in the post too.

She wrote: “I’m enjoying the wonders of Mother Nature and her tiny kicks and flutters.”

While Nina didn’t clarify if she meant Mother Nature or the baby’s tiny kicks, she did add that they are expecting the new baby this summer.

She added: “God willing, Baby Doner-Shish joins the outside world in the summer.”

Many BBC Breakfast viewers and fans shared their love for Nina as she shared the news.

One fan wrote: “I bloomin’ knew it!! I thought for ages now you had a baby bump. Congratulations, lovely news.”

Another fan added: “Congratulations Nina and family. Best wishes to you all.”

