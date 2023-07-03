Nina Warhurst has given birth to her third baby as her BBC Breakfast co-stars announced the news today (July 3).

The BBC star confirmed her pregnancy in March this year. She already has two sons with her husband Ed.

On Monday’s edition of BBC Breakfast, Nina’s co-stars Jon Kay and Sally Nugent shared the news that she’s welcomed her third baby.

Jon and Sally shared Nina’s baby news (Credit: BBC)

Nina Warhurst welcomes third baby

Sally told viewers: “Some very exciting news now about our colleague Nina Warhurst, who we said goodbye to not very many days ago as she went off on maternity leave.

“She has welcomed a very healthy, beautiful baby girl.”

As images of the newborn was shown, Jon said: “And there she is. Nina has told us the baby’s name is a working progress, but the great news is they’re all doing well after what Nina says was brilliant care from the team at St Mary’s in Manchester. Isn’t she gorgeous?”

Nina and her husband have welcomed a little girl (Credit: BBC)

Of course, fans have taken to Twitter to offer their congratulations. One person said: “@NinaWarhurst congratulations to you and all your family on the birth of your daughter.”

Another wrote: “Congratulations @NinaWarhurst on your new arrival! What a little darling! Keep smiling.”

She has welcomed a very healthy, beautiful baby girl.

Someone else added: “@NinaWarhurst beautiful pictures of your baby daughter on Breakfast, enjoy your special bonding time and take care of yourself also.”

Nina announced her pregnancy in March. At the time, she said the pregnancy had caused “intense migraines, vomiting and first-time acne”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Warhurst (@ninawarhurst_)

Nina on her pregnancy

She said on Instagram: “It’s been a funky few months… involving intense migraines, vomiting, morning kebabs, first time acne, small acts of violence against fruit, afternoon kebabs, tears, spontaneous snoozes, anxiety and more kebabs.

“I am settling in to the middle chunk (emphasis on chunk) and enjoying the wonders of Mother Nature and her tiny kicks and flutters. The boys and the cat have been enjoying their new chair. God willing, Baby Doner-Shish joins the outside world in the summer.”

Read more: Pregnant Nina Warhurst shares ‘bruising run of grief’ as her family say ‘three big goodbyes’

Nina added: “I am blown away that we do this. And acutely aware of the privilege, born of nothing but fortune. Sending love to those who’ve had to say goodbye to the babies they lost and the ones they dreamed of.”

Send your congratulations to Nina on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.