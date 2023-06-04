Pregnant Nina Warhurst shares ‘bruising run of grief’ as her family say ‘three big goodbyes’

Pregnant BBC Breakfast presenter Nina Warhurst has spoken candidly about her recent family heartbreak.

The 42-year-old presenter took to Instagram to share news of having lost three beloved family members in the space of just a few months.

Posting a picture with her mum and her three sisters, Nina, who is heavily pregnant with her third child, stressed the event was “a celebration of life” as she paid tribute to those they’ve lost.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Warhurst (@ninawarhurst_)

BBC Breakfast host Nina Warhurst shares her grief

In the picture, the ladies were each wearing a brightly colour outfit. Journalist Nina opted for a rainbow spotted maxi dress and explained there was a “no black please” dress code.

“With my mum and sisters at a memorial celebration yesterday. We’ve said three big goodbyes in the last few months to people we loved very much. And they loved us since we were kids – guided us, made us laugh, helped us feel safe.”

It’s been bruising having a run of grief.

Nina continued: “It’s been bruising having a run of grief, but made me appreciative of the support you get from the special elders of your extended village. Whatever that is and whoever they are.”

Fans rush to support Nina

Many of Nina’s 21,000 followers were quick to offer their sympathy and support to the star.

“What a beautiful tribute to these three very special people,” one person wrote. “Very sorry for your losses; love the bright colours, that’s the way to do it,” said a second. A third agreed: “What you’ve written shows what impact they’ve had and how you’re very likely to pay it forward.”

Nina is supported by family and fans (Credit: BBC)

‘You can tell you’re sisters!’

Others were also keen to point out the strong family resemblance between Nina and her sisters.

“Gosh you can tell you are all sisters!” one person wrote. “I couldn’t work out which end was you!” said a second. “You sisters are peas in a pod!” a third exclaimed. Meanwhile, a fourth added: “You all have the same smile.”

Read more: Pregnant BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst hits back at shocking message from ‘repulsed’ viewer about her appearance

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.