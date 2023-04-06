Pregnant BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst hits back at shocking message from ‘repulsed’ viewer about her appearance

Pregnant BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst did not hold back after she received a shocking message from a “repulsed” troll.

The 42-year-old is a regular on the hit morning show – having first appeared on TV screens back in 2018. But on Wednesday (April 5) the journalist was left hitting back at a rude troll who said she “looked a mess”.

Nina Warhurst on ‘rude’ message

Nina, who is expecting her third child, has been standing in for Sally Nugent this week. She has joined forces with Jon Kay to helm a couple of the BBC show’s instalments for this week. However, it appears not everyone was pleased to see Nina on-screen as one person rudely insulted her appearance.

Too repulsed by my hair to eat her breakfast, but managing to bang out this vitriol.

The nasty message said: “Please do something with your hair. You look a mess! We have to look at you while we are eating our breakfasts, for heaven’s sake!” And it didn’t take long for Nina to fire back as she slammed the social media user behind the screen.

BBC Breakfast host Nina fired back at a rude troll (Credit: BBC)

Nina Warhurst claps back at cruel troll

Taking to her Twitter account, Nina shared a photo of the comment alongside a selfie of her and Jon.

Writing to her 39,000 followers, she Nina penned: “Women who do this to women [pensive face emoji]. Too repulsed by my hair to eat her breakfast, but managing to bang out this vitriol [spiral eyes emoji]. Apart from anything else I can’t bear inaccuracies – I think we can all agree my hair looked [heart hands emoji].”

Women who do this to women 😔 Too repulsed by my hair to eat her breakfast, but managing to bang out this vitriol 😵‍💫 Apart from anything else I can’t bear inaccuracies – I think we can all agree my hair looked 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/8EEbepN1UT — Nina Warhurst (@NinaWarhurst) April 5, 2023

Nina’s fans rush to send support

It didn’t take long for Nina’s friends and fans to inundate the presenter with messages of support.

“Omg. Your hair was 10/10 just like you! You beautiful human,” gushed one follower. Echoing their thoughts, someone else added: “Your hair looks great, what’s she talking about??”

“Hair is awesome – some people are just [expletive]… don’t listen to them, you look great, and are doing a great job,” proclaimed a third follower. Meanwhile, Nina’s BBC Breakfast co-star Naga Munchetty insisted: “It looked fab x.”

Read more: Pregnant Nina Warhurst ‘confirms’ gender of unborn baby days after sharing her happy news

