BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst, who is pregnant with her third child, appears to have let slip her unborn baby’s gender.

The 42-year-old presenter announced her happy news last weekend in a sweet Mother’s Day post.

And, in a recent Instagram snap, Nina – who has two sons, Digby and Michael, with her husband Ted – seemed to confirm the gender of her upcoming bundle of joy.

The BBC Breakfast host is pregnant with her third child (Credit: BBC)

Pregnant Nina Warhurst ‘lets slip’ baby’s gender

On Wednesday (March 22) Nina attended a Self Esteem gig with her pals and was filmed dancing along to the singer’s tune I Do This All The Time.

Raising her arms in the air and swaying from side to side, the brunette beauty looked gorgeous in a polka dot dress with her bump on full show.

Nina reshared the video, which included the caption: “One for the baby girl,” – seeming to confirm she is having a girl.

The TV star seemed to ‘confirm’ her baby’s gender (Credit: Instagram Story)

Nina Warhurst announces pregnancy

The TV star, who has been a BBC Breakfast regular since 2018, revealed she was expecting her third baby on Mother’s Day.

In a sweet post, the journalist admitted her new pregnancy has caused “intense migraines, vomiting and first-time acne”.

Nina added that it’s been a tough pregnancy with “small acts of violence against fruit, afternoon kebabs, tears, spontaneous snoozes, anxiety and more kebabs”.

She shared pictures of her struggles with acne but said she was now “settling into the middle chunk”.

Fans gush over Nina’s news

Many BBC Breakfast viewers shared their love for Nina as she shared the happy news.

One follower gushed: “Congratulations Nina and family. Best wishes to you all.”

“You are glowing, such a breath of fresh air on television,” said someone else.

Other followers pointed how they could tell she was pregnant “for weeks”.

“So many of your followers noticed. So lovely too that none of us were intrusive and just waited patiently for your announcement,” said another smitten fan.

Echoing their thoughts, a second eagle-eyed fan said: “I have been saying for weeks I am sure Nina is pregnant. Congratulations!”

A third fan wrote: “I bloomin’ knew it!! I thought for ages now you had a baby bump. Congratulations, lovely news.”

Another fan added: “Aww good luck Nina! Love seeing you on BBC.”

