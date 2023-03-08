Jon Kay and Nina Warhurst frown on BBC Breakfast
TV

Jon Kay and Nina Warhurst forced to address ‘strange’ BBC Breakfast blunder after viewers left baffled

Nina was muted as 'strange sounds' were heard

By Réiltín Doherty

Jon Kay adressed an BBC Breakfast blunder today after a “bit of strange sound” was overheard as Nina Warhurst spoke about the government’s plans for migrant boats.

Viewers were left baffled as a voice asked “does this dress work” as BBC Breakfast host Nina was muted.

Jon and Nina later took to Twitter to explain the strange interruption.

Jon Kay and Nina Warhurst frown on BBC Breakfast
BBC Breakfast presenter Jon Kay spoke about the overheard voices this morning (Credit: BBC)

Jon Kay addresses BBC Breakfast blunder

Nina was interrupted by external voices while delivering the headlines this morning.

Nina was muted when a voice was heard that said: “What do you think? Does this dress work?”

Another voice replied: “I think it looks good. Why wouldn’t it work?”

I didn’t know whether that was just in my head!

Jon looked confused before interrupting Nina to apologise for the voices.

He said: “I think we might have had a bit strange of sound there. Some extraneous noises!”

Nina laughed and admitted: “I didn’t know whether that was just in my head!”

Jon Kay tells Nina Warhurst ‘the dress did work’

Jon later took to Twitter to share the clip and joke about the voices.

He joked: “BBC Breakfast is now available with added dubbing and voiceovers!”

Jon joked: “Whose voice is it? But the dress did work, @NinaWarhurst.”

Nina also joined in with the joke, as she wrote: “The voices in my head – they escaped!”

One viewer replied: “But was the dress okay? Did it work?!”

Another viewer joked: “Your funny look to the camera when you realised that Nina’s lips weren’t forming the words that you were hearing!”

Someone else added: “I need to know who was wearing that dress & does it work?”

Another wrote: “It was a bit odd.”

Read more: BBC Breakfast host Nina Warhurst admits ‘guilt’ over ‘getting angry’ with dad amid his dementia battle in heartbreaking confession

