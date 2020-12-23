Nigella Lawson left Cook, Eat, Repeat viewers divided last night as she used a shower cap to prove bread.

The much-loved cooking guru has certainly pulled a few shockers over the course of the BBC series – and Tuesday’s Christmas special was no different.

During the show, Nigella showed off her latest hack as she put a shower cap over her bowl of dough to prove.

Nigella Lawson divided Cook, Eat, Repeat viewers as she used a shower cap (Credit: BBC)

Cook, Eat, Repeat: Nigella Lawson shows off her shower cap hack

While making the bread, Nigella mixed the dough until it became a “dense sticky mixture”.

The 60-year-old then whipped out a fancy leopard shower cap and placed it over the top of the bowl.

Explaining the hack, she said: “All it needs from me is to cover it to prove for about 16 hours or until it’s really risen in volume with a wonderfully spongy surface.”

The cap appeared to work wonders for the recipe, which she served with smoked salmon and touch of dill.

The cooking guru pulled out a leopard shower cap during last night’s Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

What did BBC viewers say?

The unusual method didn’t go unnoticed with fans at home.

Taking to Twitter, one praised: “Just saw Nigella using a shower cap to put over a bowl to prove, that’s such a good idea!”

A second commented: “Anyone else just purchased a leopard-print shower cap specifically to cover bread dough when proving? @Nigella_Lawson #CookEatRepeat.”

A third said: “Sat here Aperol spritz in hand contemplating making them right now #CookEatRepeat. Love the shower cap on the bowl for proving.”

Nigella covering her bread with a shower cap to rise is why she’ll always be my queen. — Kui (@KayYouEye) December 22, 2020

Anyone else just purchased a leopard print shower cap specifically to cover bread dough when proving? @Nigella_Lawson #CookEatRepeat pic.twitter.com/b87OCeEW6l — Timothy Firmager (@timmy_uk) December 22, 2020

Another added: “Nigella covering her bread with a shower cap to rise is why she’ll always be my queen.”

While a fifth wasn’t so sure, saying: “Nigella seriously just covered her food with her dirty shower cap. #nigella #bbc2.”

What else happened on last night’s Cook, Eat, Repeat?

The Domestic Goddess also ruffled feathers when she used chips as the base for a Swedish-style gratin.

Introducing the recipe, she said: “I’m definitely staying Scandi and I’m serving something no Swedish Christmas would be complete without.

Nigella added several spices to the recipe (Credit: BBC)

“It’s called Jonsson’s Temptation, we however at home just call it chip gratin.”

After peeling the potatoes, Nigella layered them with caramelised onions, pickled and spiced sprats before pouring over a mixture of milk and double cream.

She then baked in it in the oven, just like a regular gratin.

However, some viewers weren’t impressed with the Scandi-inspired dish.

