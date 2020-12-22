Who will Nigella Lawson be spending Christmas with? Is she single?

Nigella Lawson and her Christmas recipes have once again captivated the nation.

And in the season finale of BBC Two’s Cook, Eat, Repeat (Tuesday, December 22) she treats viewers to another array of incredible dishes.

But where is the 60-year-old spending Christmas herself this year?

Nigella could be spending Christmas in London this year (Credit: BBC)

Where is Nigella Lawson spending Christmas in 2020?

Nigella notoriously keeps her private life very private, so the exact location is being kept under wraps.

Last year Nigella spent Christmas in Cornwall with her friend and former Vogue executive Fiona Golfar and her family.

She then returned to London for New Year’s Eve.

This year, however, may look very different.

With the capital shrouded in tier-four restrictions, it’s likely she’ll be spending it with her two children, Cosima, 26, and Bruno, 24.

She lives in a £5million house in central London.

Nigella has delighted viewers again this year (Credit: BBC)

Is Nigella Lawson married?

Since she split acrimoniously from second husband Charles Saatchi after a dramatic public bust-up in 2013, it’s believed that Nigella is still single.

Once again, she keep her cards very close to her chest.

She told The Mirror last year that Cosima has helped her since the split.

“I have been forced to be guarded. I used to be more open and I’d like to think I will be again,” she said.

“Cosima said to me, ‘Mum, would you rather be a real person like you or someone who has hair and make- up done to go to the supermarket? It is better to be a real person.’ She’s right.”

Nigella’s first marriage was to journalist John Diamond.

They tied the knot in 1992, but tragedy struck in 2001, when John died from throat cancer.

He was only 47.

Nigella Lawson and daughter Cosima (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who are Nigella’s children?

Nigella and John had two children, Cosima and Bruno.

Now 26 and 24 respectively, Cosima is reported to have attended the £16,500-a-year Latymer School in west London.

It’s claimed her nickname is Mimi.

Viewers have seen Bruno in past series of Nigella’s cookery shows, appearing enjoying his mum’s dishes.

Not much is known about Bruno, but it was reported – without substantiation beyond a ‘source’ – that Nigella’s second marriage to Charles Saachi hinged on a fall-out with her son.

