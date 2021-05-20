After appearing in a Shreddies advert, Nick Knowles is reportedly holding “crisis talks” with the BBC.

The handyman, 58, was previously asked to step down from DIY SOS, after breaking the rules to feature in the cereal ad.

Now, it’s believed the star is “furious” with his management team over the “error”.

Nick Knowles is holding ‘crisis talks’ with the BBC (Credit: BBC)

What’s the latest with Nick Knowles after the Shreddies advert?

Nick, who joined the home improvement show in 1999, is reportedly “working” with the broadcaster to come to a solution.

A source told The Sun: “Nick is holding crisis talks with the BBC at the end of this week to work out whether or not he can stay.

“Both the BBC and Nick are keen to work things through to find a resolution. It’s clear a massive error was made and it has jeopardised Nick’s stellar career at the BBC.”

Furthermore, the insider claimed the star would be “devastated” over leaving the show.

The BBC and Nick are keen to work things through to find a resolution

The source added: “Those in the talks are hopeful they can come to a conclusion quickly. DIY SOS is a huge part of Nick’s life.”

ED! previously contacted reps for Nick and the BBC about this story.

In a joint statement, they shared: “Both the BBC and Nick are keen to resolve this matter and are working together to seek a solution.”

The presenter caused a stir after appearing in a Shreddies ad (Credit: YouTube)

What happened in the Shreddies advert?

Meanwhile, Nick’s Shreddies ad first hit the screens back in February.

During the commercial, the star was seen in a Shreddies-emblazoned hard hat and vest offering a family a helping hand in their home.

As a result of his appearance, the BBC then claimed Nick had breached its advertising rules.

Read more: Nick Knowles Shreddies ad: ‘Bidding war’ for DIY SOS host as he faces BBC axe

Despite this, the presenter is believed to be in a current bidding war with various TV networks.

The Sun also claims: “Nick could have a string of lucrative deals come his way. He appeals to broadcasters and viewers.”

Nick has already signed up to two shows with Channel 5, which are set for release this summer.

Nick joined DIY SOS in 1999 (Credit: BBC)

Is Nick returning to DIY SOS?

Nick will firstly host Your Life on Your Lawn, which is based on helping families declutter.

There’s also Home Improvements, a series focused on homeowners wanting to restore their homes.

Despite landing the new projects, the BBC insisted that Nick would still appear on DIY SOS.

Read more: Nick Knowles slams people bringing up gaffes made by Prince Philip

In March, a spokesperson told ED!: “There is no question that DIY SOS will return to BBC One.

“Nick is not exclusive to the BBC and like many presenters, he is working across a range of services.”

It followed shortly after reports suggested bosses were unsure whether Nick would return.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.