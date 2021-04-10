Nick Knowles has hit out at those focusing on “mistakes and gaffes” made by Prince Philip so soon after his death.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on Friday (April 9) at the age of 99.

While there has been much celebration of his life, there has also been talk of some of his more controversial moments.

A lot of coverage has also focused on how tough the loss will be on the Queen.

Prince Philip was 99 when he died (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Nick Knowles say about gaffes made by Prince Philip?

Taking to Twitter earlier today, the DIY SOS star wrote: “I hope the Queen wasn’t watching TV news today.

Read more: The Queen and Prince Philip: Her Majesty ‘was at her husband’s bedside as he passed away’

“When TV journalists’ grandads die after 70 years marriage do they say to Nan next day: ‘You’ll be devastated without him, he was your main support, let’s talk about mistakes and gaffes he made Nan.’

“But they wouldn’t would they?

“RIP.”

I hope the Queen wasn’t watching tv news today

When tv journalists grandads die after 70 years marriage do they say to Nan next day “you’ll be devastated without him, he was your main support

let’s talk about mistakes and gaffes he made Nan”

But they wouldn’t would they?

RIP pic.twitter.com/Yiw49j6pUd — Nick Knowles (@MrNickKnowles) April 10, 2021

Prince Philip ‘made all the youngsters laugh’

Nick added in a second post: “I once stood in for Prince Philip at a Duke of Edinburgh awards ceremony.

“He was chatty and made all the youngsters laugh.

“At the centre of this is a woman who lost her life partner.”

I once stood in for Prince Philip at a D of E awards ceremony. He was chatty & made all the youngsters laugh.

At the centre of this is a woman who lost her life partner.

Thanks to D of E many youngsters from diverse backgrounds exceeded their own expectations

RIP Prince Philip pic.twitter.com/Vl6xgCtX7b — Nick Knowles (@MrNickKnowles) April 10, 2021

“Thanks to Duke of Edinburgh, many youngsters from diverse backgrounds exceeded their own expectations,” he went on.

“RIP Prince Philip.”

The prince passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday.

He and the Queen had been married for 73 years and, according to reports, she was at his bedside right up until the end of his life.

Prince Philip and the Queen were married for 73 years (Credit: SplashNews)

The Queen shares tribute after Prince Philip’s death

On Saturday (April 10), the Royal Family’s official Instagram page shared a quote from a speech the Queen made in 1997 to mark hers and Philip’s golden wedding anniversary.

It read: “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know.”

The caption said: “At The Queen’s Coronation in 1953, The Duke of Edinburgh swore to be Her Majesty’s ‘liege man of life and limb’.

Read more: The Queen ‘has lost her world’ following death of Prince Philip, says cousin

“The Duke was a devoted consort (companion to the Sovereign) for almost 70 years, from Her Majesty’s Accession in 1952 until his death.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh.