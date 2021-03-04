Nick Knowles will return to DIY SOS after landing a series of hosting jobs on Channel 5.

The 55-year-old presenter has proven to be hit with viewers since taking on the makeover series in 1999.

But, after reports claimed the show was “hanging in the balance” following Nick’s new ventures, the BBC has told us otherwise.

Nick Knowles will return to DIY SOS (Credit: BBC)

Is Nick Knowles returning to DIY SOS?

Yes, the BBC confirmed Nick will return for the upcoming series.

A spokesperson told Entertainment Daily!: “There is no question that DIY SOS will return to BBC One.

“Filming will resume as soon as we can ensure the safety of our contributors and volunteers on builds at this time.

“Nick is not exclusive to the BBC and like many presenters, he is working across a range of services.”

The presenter and his team help to transform lives (Credit: BBC)

It comes after reports suggested bosses were unsure whether Nick would return.

Furthermore, the star recently signed a new deal with Channel 5.

On the channel, Nick will host Your Life on Your Lawn, which is based on helping families declutter.

There’s also Home Improvements, a series focused on homeowners wanting to restore their homes.

Nick has hosted DIY SOS ever since 1999 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Announcing the gigs, Nick said: “I’m excited to be working with Channel 5 on these new programmes.

“They have been channel of the year for two years and are making such good shows currently, it was a no brainer to join in.”

What has Nick said about the BBC show?

Meanwhile, DIY SOS is famous for bringing viewers to tears.

Last month, Nick opened up on filming the show during an appearance on Lorraine.

He told host Lorraine Kelly that the emotional stories he hears often bring him to tears.

The DIY SOS presenter said: “When we get to those moments where it’s emotional… I tend to get out of the way so the people who are volunteering and the people whose lives are being changed can have that moment together.

“I often have a little cry. To be honest… we’ll finish the programme and get 50 miles down the motorway, and pull into a service station over in one corner of the car park and have a little cry on our own.”

In addition, Nick added: “They are massively emotional things. But it’s just so wonderful to see what we’re capable of.”

