Nick Knowles may be facing the axe from the BBC over his Shreddies ad – but it’s not all bad news for the DIY SOS host.

Reports today (May 19) suggest that Nick is now at the centre of a bidding war, with channels vying to sign him up.

News broke yesterday that Nick had been asked to step down from his role on the BBC show after an ad he filmed for Shreddies violated advertising rules.

The BBC and Nick are “working together” to find a solution – but could Nick actually be poached in the meantime?

Nick Knowles is a man in demand it would seem (Credit: Splash News)

What happened with Nick Knowles and the Shreddies ad?

Nick’s Shreddies ad first hit the screens back in February, and it’s had millions of views online since.

It shows him in a Shreddies-emblazoned hard hat and vest offering a family a helping hand with a home improvement project – much like he does on the BBC One show.

Read more: Nick Knowles in hot water with the BBC over Shreddies advert

As a result of his appearance, the BBC has claimed Nick has breached its advertising rules.

It’s now said to be asking him to get the ad pulled or step down from presenting DIY SOS.

A joint statement from Nick and the BBC read: “Both the BBC and Nick are keen to resolve this matter and are working together to seek a solution.”

The BBC is said to be unimpressed by Nick’s Shreddies ad (Credit: YouTube)

So what’s the latest news today?

News today suggests that all may not be lost for Nick as he’s now at the centre of a bidding war.

The Sun reports that the DIY SOS host is hot property, with other channels vying to sign him.

It’s no surprise different producers and channels are circling.

And, as a result, Channel 5 appears to be at the front of that queue.

Read more: BBC issues statement over fears Nick Knowles is leaving for Channel 5

A TV insider said: “Nick could have a string of lucrative deals come his way. He appeals to broadcasters and viewers.

“It’s no surprise different producers and channels are circling.”

So what has Channel 5 said about signing Nick Knowles?

Well, it actually already has!

The presenter has signed up to host two shows on Channel 5 that go out this summer.

He’ll front DIY series Home Improvements and decluttering show Your Life on Your Lawn.

A Channel 5 rep said it didn’t have exclusive talent, but commented on the fact Nick has been working on two “major series” for the channel.

They said: “We are looking forward to broadcasting these and we are sure audiences will love them. We’re really excited to have Nick on board.”

So will Nick leave DIY SOS?

When news first broke that Nick had signed up to work on Channel 5, the BBC insisted he would also be back on board for the next series of DIY SOS.

A rep told ED!: “Nick is not exclusive to the BBC and like many presenters, he is working across a range of services.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.