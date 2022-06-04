Nick Knowles gave one of his children a whopping 13 middle names

One of Nick Knowles’ children – his son TJ – has a whopping 13 middle names!

His grown-up offspring’s mammoth moniker was revealed by his old man during his I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! stint.

Nick Knowles appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2018 (Credit: YouTube)

TJ’s full name is Tyrian-J Charlie Spencer Eric Edwin Harvey Cosworth Byron Darwin August Mayhem Beckett Nicholas Simon Knowles.

Nick, who has been married twice before, had love child TJ, 28, after an affair with his mum Paula Beckett in the mid 1990s.

I’m A Celebrity viewers were flabbergasted at the long list of names Nick decided to give his son.

One tweeted: “So apparently Nick Knowles has a son called Tyrian-J Charlie Spencer Eric Edwin Harvey Cosworth Byron Darwin August Mayhem Beckett Nicholas Simon Knowles & I’ve never been so confused in my life.

“Who the hell needs 13 middle names.. 13 MIDDLE NAMES #ImACeleb”.

Another commented: “That is ridiculous.”

A third wrote: “How does he fill his passport application in?! I barely have any space with my one middle name, first name and surname!!!!”

Speaking to the MailOnline, Paula said: “Nick and I couldn’t make up our minds on a whole load of names so we ended up calling him the lot.

“I can’t remember them all – I keep them written down at home. They are all on his passport so it can be a bit confusing when he flies abroad.”

TJ opened up on family life with DIY SOS host Nick, revealing he remembers “more DIY mishaps” than successes when he was growing up!

Recalling the time Nick fell through the floor during a loft conversion, he said: “He put his feet straight through the ceiling, he fell straight through.”

We bet Nick will be glad he revealed that corker!

Nick Knowles is a dad to four children (Credit: Channel 5 / YouTube)

Other viewers also thought TJ was a chip off the old block and commented on how good-looking he is.

There was certainly a resemblance!

