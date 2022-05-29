DIY SOS star Nick Knowles’ relationship ‘vow’ before finding love with girlfriend Katie Dadzie

Nick Knowles promised himself he would be extra careful before starting a relationship, after a bad experience with a past fling.

The DIY SOS star, who will host Nick Knowles’ Big House Clear Out today (May 29), has now found love with current girlfriend Katie Dadzie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boobbix (@boobbix)

But things weren’t always plain-sailing for the 59-year-old, who has been married twice. He made a vow to make sure any potential partners weren’t just wanting to piggy-back off his fame.

Images emerged online of him cosying up to then 38-year-old Gemma Oaten at the TV Choice Awards in September 2016. Having split from ex-wife Jessica Knowles eight months earlier, speculation was rife.

Nick then got back with Jessica in January, supporting her through her cervical cancer battle. They split for good later that year.

Nick Knowles presents DIY SOS (Credit: Splash News)

Nick Knowles and Gemma Oaten’s fling

But Nick said he was ‘amazed’ that Gemma received so much attention from their short time together.

Speaking to The Sun in 2017, he said: “It wasn’t a relationship. She’s talked about it as a relationship – it was never a relationship, we went on one date.

“I’m kind of amazed she’s got a year of publicity out of one date.”

He continued: “I’m choosing very carefully, and will choose in future, who I go on a date with. And try to choose someone who isn’t so desperate for publicity.”

Gemma, 38, played Isla in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Gemma hit back

But actress Gemma hit back in a 2018 interview, branding Nick ‘egotistical’, comparing him to her ex Scott Walker.

She revealed after they parted ways in 2016, that Nick changed in an instant. The pair were lying in bed together on a Sunday morning as photos of them together emerged on the internet. He then ended things between them.

Addressing Gemma’s interview, Nick wrote on Twitter: “Life is not about what happens to you, it’s about how you deal with it.

“This year we faced a miscarriage, the breakdown of our marriage and cancer without being disrespectful about each other at any point.

“We are saddened for each other and for the sake of our young son that this is being played out so publicly.”

Just for the record pic.twitter.com/CLQqeNTZSB — Nick Knowles (@MrNickKnowles) October 16, 2016

He went on: “It is unfortunate we are having to relive it purely so someone can financially gain from exploiting our private life.

“With everything that’s happened this year, even discussing this seems very trivial in comparison to what we have dealt with and are still dealing with.”

Explaining to The Mirror in 2018, Gemma said: “My name seems to get dragged through the mud a lot in relationships and it always seems to be the woman that gets tarnished with that awful brush.”

Nick Knowles’ Big House Clear Out, Channel 5, 1.40pm, Sunday May 29.

What did you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.