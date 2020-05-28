NHS Track and Trace app explained by Dr Mark Porter on Good Morning Britain

The NHS Track and Trace app launches today (May 28).

Already, some people have admitted that they're a little confused as to how it all works.

But thankfully, Dr Mark Porter spoke out on Good Morning Britain to explain its concept and why everyone should download it.

Dr Mark Porter backed the NHS Track and Trace app on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Dr Mark backs NHS Track and Trace app

Encouraging GMB viewers to sign up for the NHS Track and Trace app, he said: "You're not doing it for the government – you're doing it for your community and indirectly you're doing it for the NHS.

"That's what I'd like people to think."

Dr Mark then went on to explain how the app works.

He said: "The idea is that when somebody tests positive, [doctors] will trace their contacts and find out who they've been in close contact with."

Close contact is defined by physical contact, for example hugging or kissing.

Spending more than 15 minutes within two metres of someone is also deemed to be close contact.

Dr Mark cleared up confusion around the app (Credit: ITV)

How the app works

If you have been in close contact with someone that is diagnosed with COVID-19 you will "be deemed to be at risk of having caught the virus."

Dr Mark explained: "When [doctors] find someone who has got the virus, they'll go back and get all of those contact details off of them.

"Anyone who's been in close contact might get a text saying you've been in touch with someone who's tested positive for coronavirus.

"When someone tests positive for coronavirus, a test may be issued to every person the patient has had contact with."

If you have been in close contact with someone with coronavirus, you will need to isolate for 14 days.

However, the people you live with will not need to isolate unless you develop symptoms.

Dr Mark clears up confusion

This has led to confusion amongst some people as pointed out by Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard.

Dr Mark explained why entire households won't need to isolate to start with: "It's because we won't know if you've got the virus – that's they key here.

"What they're worried about is if they isolate your whole household, the country will be basically in lockdown.

"So the idea is that just you will need to isolate because you might have the virus – even if you probably don't."

However, if you do develop symptoms after close contact with a COVID-19 patient, you will need to be tested.

Should the test come back positive, the whole household will need to isolate for 14 days.

Will you download the NHS Track and Trace app? (Credit: Pexels)

Stop COVID-19 from spreading

"The idea is to jump on pockets of infection and to stifle them," Dr Mark added.

"It's a form of aggressive lockdown applied to where the virus is coming up – and then maybe we can ease the virus elsewhere."

Dr Mark concluded by telling viewers that the app has been brought in to stop COVID-19 from spreading in your local community.

He concluded: "It's about protecting your fiends, relatives, workmates and neighbours. That's what this is doing."

