Sweet Tooth is a big hit in the UK (Credit: Netflix)

1. Netflix UK Top 10 today: Sweet Tooth

What’s the synopsis? “When the apocalypse arrived, so did the human-animal hybrids. Meet Gus: part boy, part deer, all heart.”

What are critics saying? Sweet Tooth has scored rave reviews from critics, currently standing at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Believe Me is a hit with both viewers and critics (Credit: Netflix)

2. Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey

What’s the synopsis? “After a horrifying kidnapping and narrow escape, a Florida teen struggles to convince family and authorities of her ordeal. Based on true events.”

What are critics saying? The shocking film about Lisa McVey has been a hit with critics, currently standing at 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lucifer is back for a new season (Credit: Netflix)

3. Lucifer

What’s the synopsis? “He’s the devil, but don’t hold that against him. He also helps solve murders and runs one hell of a nightclub.”

What are critics saying? Reviewers are loving this edgy series of Lucifer starring Miranda hunk Tom Ellis, with it currently standing at 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Yesterday imagines a world without the Beatles’ music (Credit: Netflix)

4. Yesterday

What’s the synopsis? “A magical twist of fate turned this singer-songwriter into a legend. But what do you do with a songbook that isn’t yours?”

What are critics saying? Viewers were divided over heart-warming comedy Yesterday, currently standing at 65% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Friends is still on Netflix (Credit: NBC)

5. Friends

What’s the synopsis? “Love, laughter and the best friends you could ask for. Just like real life. But with really nice apartments.”

What are critics saying? Surprisingly, Friends was never a big critical hit, currently standing at 77% on Rotten Tomatoes.

S.W.A.T is a big hit in the US (Credit: Netflix)

6. S.W.A.T

What’s the synopsis? “With this team and his background, he can help save LA. But healing those wounds is going to hurt.”

What are critics saying? The thriller series might have lasted four seasons, but it wasn’t a big hit, currently standing at 49% on Rotten Tomatoes.

This thriller series is going down well with UK streamers (Credit: Netflix)

7. Body Brokers

What’s the synopsis? “Drug deals and corporations growing richer. People reduced to dollars. To get clean, he needs to get his hands dirty.”

What are critics saying? The thriller series attempts to juggle violence with a social message, and just about manages it, currently standing at 69% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cocomelon is a viral sensation (Credit: YouTube)

8. Cocomelon

What’s the synopsis? “Learn letters, numbers and animal sounds and more with J.J in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family.”

What are critics saying? Originally a YouTube series, this children’s cartoon has quickly become a global phenomenon and has featured on numerous Top 10 lists for kids.

Post-apocalyptic thriller Awake (Credit: Netflix)

9. Awake

What’s the synopsis? “After a global event wipes out humanity’s ability to sleep, a trouble ex-soldier fights to save her family as society and her mind spiral into chaos.”

What are critics saying? Unfortunately, the critics said: “A scattered and shallow disaster flick, Awake will have audiences reaching for the snooze button.” It could only muster a 35% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Strange But True is a love story with a difference (Credit: Netflix)

10. Strange But True

What’s the synopsis? “A young woman rattles her former boyfriend’s family when she reveals she’s pregnant with his child – despite his death five years ago.”

What are critics saying? This supernatural love story received a mixed reaction when it was first released in 2019. It scored a 55% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

