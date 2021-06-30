Sex/Life only just hit Netflix, but viewers are obsessed with Adam Demos, his already legendary shower scene and THAT penis shot.

The hunky actor plays Brad Simon in Sex/Life season 1. He’s the ex-boyfriend of the main character, Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi).

Growing bored of her life at home with her husband, Billie starts to fantasise about her gorgeous ex and the hot sex they used to have.

Adam Demos gets naked in a very explicit shower scene that shows his penis in a full-frontal shot (Credit: Netflix)

Now, from the name alone it’s obvious the Netflix show isn’t exactly PG-rated.

However, that hasn’t stop viewers from being left stunned by an X-rated scene featuring Adam Demos completely naked in the shower.

Historically, TV shows tend to swerve full-frontal male nudity, however with the rise in streaming platforms that’s slowly been changing.

As a result, fans have rushed to social media to share their gratitude to Netflix for putting the scene into the show.

Adam Demos. That is it. That is the tweet. pic.twitter.com/3fpeITuMqK — 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐗 ☁️ (@kingj0eyy) June 30, 2021

That full frontal of Adam Demos in Sex Life was jaw dropping!!! — Fuego (@just_deeyah) June 29, 2021

Does Adam Demos use a body double in Sex/Life episode 3?

After seeing the scene up close and personal, fans have one very important question. Is it really Adam, or did producers hire a body double?

As hard-hitting journalists here at ED, we’ve managed to find the answer for you.

We’re happy to say Adam did all of his own nude scenes!

But sadly, there’s a potential catch.

Fans are already crying out for season 2 (Credit: Netflix)

“No. That’s not a body double,” said show runner Stacy Rukeyser.

“I mean, people usually ask ‘is it real or is it a prosthetic,'” she continued. “And I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it which is: ‘a gentleman never tells.’

“So we are leaving that up to the viewer’s imagination.”

Well, in that case, we’re so glad we got to see Adam Demos naked and here’s to more scenes in Sex/Life season 2.

Sex/Life is available to stream on Netflix worldwide now.