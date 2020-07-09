Naked Attraction: Viewers shocked over woman's 'clotted cream' comment

Viewers were stunned last night when a woman on Channel 4 show Naked Attraction spoke about putting clotted cream on her vagina.

Wednesday (July 9) evening's repeat episode featured Judith, a 57-year-old carer from Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

Judith shocked Naked Attraction viewers with a comment about clotted cream (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Judith say on Naked Attraction?

Host Anna Richardson explained that Judith was a keen baker and had brought in a Victoria sponge with clotted cream for the remaining hopefuls - then whittled down to three - to taste.

While one of them was trying it, Judith revealed: "I love to use clotted cream in the bedroom. There is nothing better than having this at my vagina."

She said she likes having it "at her vagina" (Credit: Channel 4)

The man choked and started to sputter, and Anna laughed: "You've killed him!"

Judith then said: "Didn't meant to choke you, darling. Mind you, I'm a gagger, aren't I!"

Clotted cream. Vaginas. I can't cope.

The show then explained that as many as one in three people don't have a gag reflex.

What did viewers say?

Reacting to Judith on Twitter, one viewer said: "She said whattttttt. Clotted cream near her vagina, oh my daysss stoppppp #NakedAttraction."

Another tweeted, stunned: "Clotted cream in her vagina. Mate. #nakedattraction."

A third said: "OMG. Clotted cream. Vaginas. I can't cope. Judith's 'a gagger', Jesus. She's a riot. Anyway. Apparently, 1/3 of people don’t have a gag reflex. Who'd a thunk it?! Every day's a school day. Thanks to @channel4 and @AnnaRichardso for the education. #nakedattraction."

"CLOTTED CREAM!" someone else said in all caps, adding two crying laughing emojis.

A fifth said: "My oh my #nakedattraction. Judith. I love clotted cream. 'I like putting it on my vagina'."

You be you

"Actually can't cope with Judith #nakedattraction," another said.

"I can't believe what I have just witnessed, Judith," one viewer wrote, alongside a string of shocked emojis. "Not what I would say or want to hear! Celebrate and love yourself! But you go girl, you be you and you be free, you live your life how you wish! Huge respect [for] you, being free!"

Not what I would say or want to hear!



Celebrate & love yourself!



It follows an episode last week that shocked viewers when a woman compared the naked bodies in front of her to her siblings.

Bethany was on to find her first ever girlfriend. And on two separate occasions, she told Anna Richardson that the naked bodies reminded her of her sisters.

