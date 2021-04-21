Naked Attraction
TV

Naked Attraction viewers cringe over contestant’s manhood ‘talent’

The unique dating show provided another unusual moment

By Rebecca Calderwood

Naked Attraction viewers were left cringing last night (April 20), as a contestant showed off his bizarre manhood “talent”.

During Tuesday’s instalment of the Channel 4 show, host Anna Richardson was joined by singleton Kelly.

In a bid to win Kelly’s affections, one contestant demonstrated how he could twitch his penis up and down.

Naked Attraction viewers were left cringing as Kelly appeared on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on Naked Attraction?

Anna was left stunned by the skill, as she singled out the contestant’s penis.

She pointed out: “He can make his [bleep] move!”

Meanwhile, Kelly appeared just as impressed as she struggled to find the words for the twitching motion.

Imagine that talent!

She said: “Oh my god. Wow.”

Anna added: “Imagine that talent!”

Sadly, the singleton failed to land a date with Kelly and was soon sent packing.

Anna Richardson appeared impressed by the skill (Credit: Channel 4)

As he departed the studio, Anna said: “Take yourself and your twitchy willy through the arches.”

The disappointed contestant later claimed Kelly “didn’t appreciate my dance moves”.

And it appears viewers felt the same.

How did Channel 4 viewers react?

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Agghhhh #NakedAttraction he moves, it moves!!!!”

A second wrote: “Jesus Christ!”

In addition, a third added: “I say this all the time but can’t believe we watch this.”

Alongside a series of laughter emojis, another shared: “‘Take yourself and your twitchy Willy’. #nakedattraction.”

Furthermore, a fifth said: “That’s… that’s not how testicles work. #nakedattraction.”

In the end, Kelly eventually chose contestant Adam, admitting: “It’s the accent just topped it for me.”

Read more: Naked Attraction: Channel 4 viewers defend female contestants as trolls mock their privates

The hit Channel 4 series airs every Tuesday.

The controversial dating show sees a male and female contestant choose their dates from a series of naked bodies.

Meanwhile, on last week’s episode, viewers were left speechless as one singleton confessed he once caused a vaginal tear during sex.

Anna Richardson Naked Attraction
Naked Attraction airs every Tuesday (Credit: Channel 4)

Part time wrestler Iain explained: “Being a wrestler, there’s a lot of power involved. So this one time, it was all going pretty well, I was putting the power down, and then I slipped out.

“For me it was like punching a shark on the nose, banging against the wrong part you know, for her it sort of bled after that.”

When asked if he caused a vaginal tear, he added: “I sent her a Moonpig card.”

However, Anna couldn’t contain her laughter as she processed Iain’s apology gift.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Steve Parish and susanna reid
Susanna Reid and on/off boyfriend Steve Parish in ‘awkward’ GMB reunion
Jane mcdonald partner
Jane McDonald announces career news following death of partner Eddie Rothe
Where is Holly Willoughby today?
Where is Holly Willoughby today? This Morning host replaced by Rochelle Humes
Robyn on Tipping Point: Viewers gutted for tattooed beauty as she’s ‘robbed’ before final
Queen birthday present composite
Queen’s birthday: Her favourite presents from husband Prince Philip over the years
The Queen birthday
Royal Family shares post as the Queen marks her 95th birthday