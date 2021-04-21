Naked Attraction viewers were left cringing last night (April 20), as a contestant showed off his bizarre manhood “talent”.
During Tuesday’s instalment of the Channel 4 show, host Anna Richardson was joined by singleton Kelly.
In a bid to win Kelly’s affections, one contestant demonstrated how he could twitch his penis up and down.
What happened on Naked Attraction?
Anna was left stunned by the skill, as she singled out the contestant’s penis.
She pointed out: “He can make his [bleep] move!”
Meanwhile, Kelly appeared just as impressed as she struggled to find the words for the twitching motion.
Imagine that talent!
She said: “Oh my god. Wow.”
Anna added: “Imagine that talent!”
Sadly, the singleton failed to land a date with Kelly and was soon sent packing.
As he departed the studio, Anna said: “Take yourself and your twitchy willy through the arches.”
The disappointed contestant later claimed Kelly “didn’t appreciate my dance moves”.
And it appears viewers felt the same.
How did Channel 4 viewers react?
Taking to Twitter, one said: “Agghhhh #NakedAttraction he moves, it moves!!!!”
A second wrote: “Jesus Christ!”
In addition, a third added: “I say this all the time but can’t believe we watch this.”
“Take yourself and your twitchy Willy”. Brutal 😂 #nakedattraction
Agghhhh #NakedAttraction he moves, it moves!!!! pic.twitter.com/s1wZDR9ARq
Alongside a series of laughter emojis, another shared: “‘Take yourself and your twitchy Willy’. #nakedattraction.”
Furthermore, a fifth said: “That’s… that’s not how testicles work. #nakedattraction.”
In the end, Kelly eventually chose contestant Adam, admitting: “It’s the accent just topped it for me.”
The hit Channel 4 series airs every Tuesday.
The controversial dating show sees a male and female contestant choose their dates from a series of naked bodies.
Meanwhile, on last week’s episode, viewers were left speechless as one singleton confessed he once caused a vaginal tear during sex.
Part time wrestler Iain explained: “Being a wrestler, there’s a lot of power involved. So this one time, it was all going pretty well, I was putting the power down, and then I slipped out.
“For me it was like punching a shark on the nose, banging against the wrong part you know, for her it sort of bled after that.”
When asked if he caused a vaginal tear, he added: “I sent her a Moonpig card.”
However, Anna couldn’t contain her laughter as she processed Iain’s apology gift.
