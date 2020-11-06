Naked Attraction contestant walks off set after seeing vaginas

A Naked Attraction contestant will make history next week when he becomes the first person to walk off the show.

Brian, 23, from Kent will surprise everyone when he becomes flustered at the sight of all the vaginas laid out before him.

He explains to host Anna Richardson that he “needs a moment” on next week’s new series opener.

Fruit emojis at the ready!!

🍆 🍑 🍌 🍒 🍈 🍓 BRAND NEW #NakedAttraction is back with more boobs, bulge and balls to feast your eyes on 😝 💦 Join us Tuesday 10th November, 10:20pm on @Channel4 pic.twitter.com/6SKKOhNIsn — Naked Attraction (@C4Naked) November 3, 2020

What happens on Naked Attraction?

A self-proclaimed virgin, Brian has to choose a potential date from the naked women in front of him.

During the episode, he also admits that he’s never seen a naked woman before.

From a promo clip of the incident, it’s clear he becomes flustered when presented with the six women and their vaginas.

Read more: Lauren Harries fuming after being called ‘too old’ by contestant on Naked Attraction

Host Anna, 50, senses something is wrong and asks: “Are you okay Brian? You look like you’re about to faint, Brian.”

Brian responded: “‘Sorry, I need a moment.”

What happened next to Brian?

Looking more agitated by the second, he asks Anna again if he can have a “little moment”.

“‘Of course you can!’ she reassures him, but Brian replies: “Apologies. Yeah, I need to think.”

Go and have five minutes love.

“Go and have five minutes love,” a concerned Anna says.

It’s then that Brian walks off-set to gather his thoughts.

Anna explained that to the Daily Mail that he “had to be consoled by producers” and that he eventually came back onto the set.

Judith shocked Anne on Naked Attraction (Credit: Channel 4)

What else has happened on Naked Attraction in the past?

The naked dating show has always provided plenty of controversy and unexpected moments.

Viewers were shocked earlier this year when a 57-year-old woman admitted she enjoyed putting clotted cream on her vagina.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Keen baker Judith from Warwickshire said that she loves introducing cream into the bedroom.

“There is nothing better than having this at my vagina,” she told a shocked Anna and her potential dates.

Naked Attraction returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday November 10 at 10.25pm

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.