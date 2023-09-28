My Mum, Your Dad star Roger shares a big step in relationship with Janey

My Mum, Your Dad star Roger has shared a big step in his relationship with Janey.

The 59-year-old took to Instagram to share the latest on his relationship – and fans were delighted!

My Mum, Your Dad star Roger shares big step in relationship with Janey

Fan favourite My Mum Your Dad star Roger took to Instagram yesterday (Thursday, September 27) to share a sweet snap with fans.

In a post for his 126k followers to see, Roger revealed that he had taken Janey to see some of his local spots, along with his family.

In the sweet snap, Roger, who is looking smart in a blue shirt, smiles with Janey in what looks to be a restaurant.

“Showing @janeybombshell the local spots with the family,” he captioned the post.

Roger and Janey’s update sent fans wild (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to update from My Mum, Your Dad star Roger

Roger and Janey‘s fans and followers took to the comment section to gush over the sweet snap.

“Love ittt,” My Mum, Your Dad star Will commented.

“Isn’t it just so lovely to see 2 people happy and so gorgeous together… here’s to a ton of happiness guys,” another follower wrote.

“I am loving my feed being flooded with you guys and the kids,” another said. “Life is so short and we dont know what’s around the Corner. Find happiness and take it with both hands where you can, you seem like two gorgeous people,” a third wrote.

“Who doesn’t love a perfect love story,” another said.

Roger opened up about his time on the show (Credit: ITV)

Roger’s appearance on show split his family

Roger’s update comes just days after he revealed that his appearance on the show split his family “down the middle”.

The 59-year-old’s appearance on the show came just a year on from the death of his wife. Roger and his wife had been in a relationship for 37 years.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain earlier this week, Roger said that appearing on the show was a “debate” amongst his family.

“It was split down the middle. But I just thought, ‘If I had the once-in-a-lifetime chance I am going to take it’,” he said.

“I did think to myself if I met someone, I thought I would fall hard. And I did, very hard,” he later added.

