My Mum, Your Dad star Roger admits his appearance on show ‘split family down the middle’

My Mum, Your Dad star Roger Hawes has admitted his show appearance “split” his family “down the middle”.

The 59-year-old postman found love with Janey Smith in the retreat. But, Roger admitted both he and his loved ones initially shared concerns he was “not ready” for romance.

Fans got teary-eyed after Roger opened up about his wife’s death, having been in a relationship for 37 years.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain with Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley today (September 25), Roger had the same apprehension, saying: “Me as well yeah.”

He told them his appearance on the show “was a debate amongst the family as well” and added: “It was split down the middle. But I just thought, ‘If I had the once-in-a-lifetime chance I am going to take it.'”

Richard then asked if the show had been a “journey of discovery” for the star.

Roger again agreed and confessed: “I did think to myself if I met someone, I thought I would fall hard. And I did, very hard.”

Their kids backed their partnership

Roger confirmed that his kids – including daughter Jess who appeared on the show – also backed their partnership.

He also said he and Janey “needed to lie down” after feeling the love from fans, many of whom approached them during their weekend trip to London.

Janey recently confirmed her romance with Roger, writing on Instagram: “What an amazing journey… Saturday mornings just got a whole lot better.”

Fans erupted in happiness seeing the couple

“This has TOTALLY made my day!!” wrote one fan.

Meanwhile, another said: “Yes!!!! You two deserve all the love and happiness in the world, your time in the house was so heartwarming and hilarious to watch at the same time!”

A third added: “I knew he was the one for you when he said something like, ‘Aren’t you going to go and get ready’ just before your date? Can’t wait to meet Roger, come visit us soon xx.”

“Omg, we’re so happy for you hun. You did brilliantly, and it was so lovely to see your William too, who is just the most wonderful young man. Roger seems like a top guy, we were rooting for you two all the way. Hope he knows what a diamond he’s got! Be happy, you deserve it,” a fourth chipped in.

