My Mum Your Dad star Roger finally breaks his silence over relationship status: ‘It’s been so hard to keep it a secret’

My Mum, Your Dad star Roger Hawes has revealed his relationship status following the final episode of the show. Taking to social media, Roger broke his silence on how things have been going with Janey Smith since they left the show.

The ITV dating show aired its final episode on Friday night (September 22). As the show ended, it revealed that Roger and Janey were still going strong, and had won the approval of their children, Jess and William.

The pair quickly grew close, and seemed to be a solid couple as the show ended. But are Roger and Janey still together now?

Roger has revealed how things have been going with Janey since he left the show (Credit: ITV)

My Mum Your Dad star Roger reveals relationship status

Posting on his Instagram account, Roger revealed that things are still going well between him and Janey after filming finished on My Mum Your Dad back in May.

“It’s been hard to keep it a secret but the wait is finally over. Me and the beautiful Janey are still going strong and have never been better since leaving My Mum Your Dad UK. We couldn’t be happier together, and it wouldn’t be possible without ITV, Davina McCall, and My Mum Your Dad UK,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Janey also confirmed the news on her own Instagram account, sharing a loved-up looking selfie with her new man in bed.

In the post, she wrote: “What an amazing journey… Saturday mornings just got a whole lot better.”

Roger finds love… and celebrity in the wake of tragedy

Roger entered the show following the death of his wife, who had passed 18 months prior. Although Roger was nervous about re-entering the dating scene so soon after his wife’s death, his head was turned by the arrival of ‘bombshell’ Janey.

His romance with Janey has left fans enraptured by their journey, and hoping for the best for tragic Roger.

As one of the show’s breakout stars, Roger has been tipped by experts to star in the upcoming series of I’m a Celebrity. But could loved-up Roger tear himself away from his new romance long enough to enter the celeb jungle?

