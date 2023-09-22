7 dating shows to replace the hole left by My Mum, Your Dad

My Mum, Your Dad came to an end last night, leaving a huge hole in our hearts and the TV schedules.

We’re desperate for our next dating show fix – and we’re sure you are too. So, here are seven shows you can start binging right now to replace the hole left by the hit ITV show.

MAFS UK is back (Credit: E4)

Married At First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK is back! 16 singles are currently taking the ultimate risk and getting married to a complete stranger.

So far, viewers have been treated to awkward wedding vows, honeymoon bust-ups, and vulgar best-man speeches – and we’re only four episodes into the new series!

MAFS UK airs on Mondays through to Thursdays at 9pm on E4 and Channel 4. It’s expected to air over eight consecutive weeks. This means there will be plenty of dating drama for you to feast on for the foreseeable future.

The Australian edition is also available to stream on Channel 4.

Vanessa and Nick are hosting the show again (Credit: Netflix)

Love Is Blind

Another hugely popular dating show you should feast your eyes on ASAP is Love Is Blind.

The American dating show is now in its fifth season – and is all about people falling in love without ever actually seeing each other.

Episodes of the hit dating show are currently dropping on Netflix four at a time, per week, for the next four weeks. In fact, the first four episodes of season five dropped on Netflix today (Friday, September 22). What a treat.

The UK is set to have its own version of Love Is Blind launch next year, hosted by Emma and Matt Willis – so if you can’t wait until then, then get watching the US version!

Too Hot to Handle has been a hit since first airing in 2020 (Credit: Netflix)

Too Hot to Handle

Another hit Netflix dating show you can dive right into is Too Hot to Handle.

This dating show focuses on a group of singles who must remain celibate to be in with the chance of winning $100,000. That means no kissing too. It’s a lot harder than it seems.

Five seasons of the show have already aired, with the most recent coming to an end back in July. Lucky for you, all five seasons are also available on Netflix to binge to your heart’s desire right now!

Maya Jama is the current face of Love Island (Credit: ITV)

Love Island

What sort of list would this be if we didn’t mention one of the biggest dating shows on television, Love Island!?

The hit show’s most recent season – its 10th – came to an end just a couple of months ago – but it’s still available to watch on ITVX.

In fact, every single episode of Love Island since it launched in 2015 is available on ITVX. That’s 439 episodes of sun, snogging, and non-stop drama for you to get lost in. That’ll keep you busy for months. Maybe by the time you’re finished, My Mum Your Dad will be back for another season.

And if that’s not enough, two Love Island spin-offs are set to hit screens very soon. Love Island Games, featuring contestants from other country’s versions of Love Island (including the UK’s) will be airing on Peacock later this year.

Love Island All-Stars is also set to air on ITV next year.

Vanessa was on the last series of Celebs Go Dating (Credit: E4)

Celebs Go Dating

If you’re more interested in watching celebrities try their luck at dating, then the aptly named Celebs Go Dating is going to be right up your street.

The most recent series – it’s 12th – came to end earlier this month. It featured the likes of Vanessa Feltz, Lottie Moss, and Chloe Burrows.

However, if they’re not your cup of tea, then have no fear, there are 10 other series currently available to binge on Channel 4. Season two is the only season currently not available.

Fred Sirieix made his name on First Dates (Credit: ITV)

First Dates

If you’re fed up with sun, bikinis, reality stars, and Spanish Villas, then you should just stick First Dates on instead.

There are 20 series worth of awkward, cringeworthy, heartwarming first dates for you to binge over on Channel 4 right now.

Not everyone is in their 20s and early 30s either, which is refreshing (looking at you Love Island, Married At First Sight, Too Hot To Handle etc).

Kate Langbroek hosts the Australian version of the show (Credit: ITV)

My Mum Your Dad Australia

But, if you really, really miss My Mum Your Dad already, and just want to watch something extremely similar again, then you could always just watch the Australian version of the show.

The show first aired last year and is currently available to stream on ITVX. The show, which is hosted by Kate Langbroek, features eight episodes. It may tide you over for some time, but maybe not for long enough…

Once you finish it, at least you have a handy list of alternatives right here!

