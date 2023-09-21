My Mum Your Dad star Roger tipped to make ‘hundreds of thousands of pounds’ as he signs up for I’m A Celebrity?

My Mum Your Dad star Roger has been tipped to keep it in the family and sign up for ITV series I’m A Celebrity following his stint on the dating show.

Tonight marks the penultimate episode of the Davina McCall-fronted series, with Roger undoubtedly becoming its stand-out star.

So what’s next for the nation’s favourite silver fox? Brand and Culture Expert Nick Ede has exclusively shared his thoughts with Entertainment Daily.

My Mum Your Dad star Roger tipped for a huge pay day

While he didn’t comment on Roger’s prospects when it comes to the ladies after that filthy toothbrush sharing admission, Nick did tell us that Roger’s bank balance should be in line for a boost.

“I think there are lots of opportunities for Roger. He may be offered clothing deals, male grooming partnerships and possibly TV roles as a regular guest or even a contestant on a reality show like Dancing On Ice or I’m A Celebrity.

“I can see him getting a modelling deal from a high street retailer, publishing a book and even hosting his own TV show. He could earn hundreds of thousands from his new-found fame,” Nick predicted. “I can see him being snapped up by ITV for I’m A Celebrity or Dancing On Ice.”

New This Morning agony uncle?

If Roger doesn’t fancy putting on his skates or eating kangaroo testicles, the This Morning sofa could be calling, Nick thinks.

“I think he will be the star who has the most longevity and we will see him for a long time. Whereas the others won’t be around for very long,” he predicted.

Nick reckons that Roger could take on a more serious and meaningful role in the spotlight, helping others through their grief following the loss of his wife.

“His story is compelling and he’s shown a lot of compassion. I can see him using his story for charity work or for a book. He’d be brilliant as a This Morning agony uncle. He’s a natural on camera. He lights up the screen.”

My Mum Your Dad is on tonight (September 21) on ITV1 at 9pm. Watch the final straight after on ITVX.

