My Mum, Your Dad star Roger has made a shocking confession about a filthy habit he has – and it may just put Janey off smooching him!

Roger and Janey have been getting along on the ITV dating series, and seem to be moving into the romantic side of things. Last night’s episode saw them already acting like a couple by holding hands and teasing each other in the kitchen.

But Roger has admitted a rather dirty habit which had previously left viewers and his fellow co-stars shocked when he confessed to it on the show.

Roger made a shock confession about his toothbrush! (Credit: ITV)

Roger on My Mum, Your Dad

During the show last week, Roger admitted to one of his dates that he uses his own toothbrush to clean his dog’s teeth.

Now, speaking to The Sun, Roger said: “I have to say I don’t actually brush his teeth, I just let him lick the toothbrush because he likes it. When I clean my teeth he jumps up with his paws and looks at me, like, ‘Please can I just have one little lick?’ so I let him when I’ve finished. I always clean it after.

“Apparently it’s pretty gross. I am finding out that not everybody does this…

Roger has had a tough year (Credit: ITV)

Roger on losing his wife

“He’s unreal, he helped me through everything when my wife passed away. He’s such a loving dog, and I look after him every day. As everyone is realising, when I’m struggling with something I generally come out with a joke or make light out of something.”

I have to say I don’t actually brush his teeth, I just let him lick the toothbrush because he likes it.

Roger left viewers in tears when he first entered the Retreat as he spoke about the loss of his wife. His wife sadly died of cancer 18 months ago.

Speaking on the show about his wife, Roger told his co-star Caroline: “She had breast cancer about three or four years ago and she got over that.

Roger admitted his filthy habit (Credit: ITV)

“Then we were on holiday in Italy and I just looked behind her ear and there was just a little spot. I said, ‘you need to get that checked out.’ And she did. And it was melenoma but she didn’t know at that time that the cancer had gone to her brain.”

He added: “She said, ‘I’m very tired,’ and I said, ‘come on, let’s get you to bed or do you want to go on the settee?’ She said, ‘put me on the settee.’ I come in about half an hour later and she basically never woke up again.”

My Mum, Your Dad airs weeknights from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

