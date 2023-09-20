Roger on My Mum, Your Dad
TV

My Mum, Your Dad star Roger admits filthy habit that might put Janey off kissing him

Ewwwwwww!

By Rebecca Carter

My Mum, Your Dad star Roger has made a shocking confession about a filthy habit he has – and it may just put Janey off smooching him!

Roger and Janey have been getting along on the ITV dating series, and seem to be moving into the romantic side of things. Last night’s episode saw them already acting like a couple by holding hands and teasing each other in the kitchen.

But Roger has admitted a rather dirty habit which had previously left viewers and his fellow co-stars shocked when he confessed to it on the show.

Roger talking on My Mum, Your Dad
Roger made a shock confession about his toothbrush! (Credit: ITV)

Roger on My Mum, Your Dad

During the show last week, Roger admitted to one of his dates that he uses his own toothbrush to clean his dog’s teeth.

Now, speaking to The Sun, Roger said: “I have to say I don’t actually brush his teeth, I just let him lick the toothbrush because he likes it. When I clean my teeth he jumps up with his paws and looks at me, like, ‘Please can I just have one little lick?’ so I let him when I’ve finished. I always clean it after.

“Apparently it’s pretty gross. I am finding out that not everybody does this…

Roger looking down on My Mum, Your Dad
Roger has had a tough year (Credit: ITV)

Roger on losing his wife

“He’s unreal, he helped me through everything when my wife passed away. He’s such a loving dog, and I look after him every day. As everyone is realising, when I’m struggling with something I generally come out with a joke or make light out of something.”

I have to say I don’t actually brush his teeth, I just let him lick the toothbrush because he likes it.

Roger left viewers in tears when he first entered the Retreat as he spoke about the loss of his wife. His wife sadly died of cancer 18 months ago.

Speaking on the show about his wife, Roger told his co-star Caroline: “She had breast cancer about three or four years ago and she got over that.

Roger leaning back and smiling on My Mum, Your Dad
Roger admitted his filthy habit (Credit: ITV)

“Then we were on holiday in Italy and I just looked behind her ear and there was just a little spot. I said, ‘you need to get that checked out.’ And she did. And it was melenoma but she didn’t know at that time that the cancer had gone to her brain.”

Read more: OPNION: Here’s who I think should have left My Mum Your Dad last night – PLEASE kick them out next!

He added: “She said, ‘I’m very tired,’ and I said, ‘come on, let’s get you to bed or do you want to go on the settee?’ She said, ‘put me on the settee.’ I come in about half an hour later and she basically never woke up again.”

YouTube video player

My Mum, Your Dad airs weeknights from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

ITV My Mum Your Dad

Trending Articles

Millie Radford pointing
Millie Radford announces birth of third child and reveals adorable name
Elliot and Sharon from My Mum Your Dad looking miserable
My Mum Your Dad hopeful Sharon’s behaviour called out: ‘She needs therapy not a relationship’
Paris Fury and Tyson Fury both smile
Tyson Fury and wife Paris ‘over the moon’ as they welcome seventh baby and share adorable first pic
Where is Jimmy Nail now?
Where is Jimmy Nail now as new photo emerges? The actor and singer was a HUGE star in the 80s and 90s
Davina on My Mum, Your Dad
My Mum Your Dad: Davina McCall backs ‘biggest gent’ Martin H as ‘rude’ Monique blasted over ‘dead fish in the water’ comment
Strictly logo with Amy Dowden
Strictly’s Amy Dowden receives heartbreaking news amid cancer treatment: ‘I promise to grab life’