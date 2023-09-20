My Mum Your Dad kicked out two looking-for-love contestants last night (September 19) – and, in my opinion, and that of many viewers, the wrong pair went.

Last night saw the kids make the decision to evict Caroline and Clayton from the My Mum Your Dad retreat. Caroline had fallen head over heels for Roger, but he opted for Janey. Clayton seemed to fancy any woman in there with a pulse. But hadn’t found a connection.

After host Davina McCall told the kids no more mums or dads would be entering the Retreat, and it was time to kick out the parents whose time had come to an end, they made their decision.

But Caroline and Clayton deserved more. I think there’s people in that Retreat who aren’t ready for love and who have robbed Caroline and Clayton of finding a partner. The were both SO open to finding love, but when you look at Martin M, who viewers have called out as a player, grieving Roger and closed-off Sharon, surely there were better candidates to leave?

I think so, and the viewers agree.

Davina McCall entered the Retreat to tell Caroline and Clayton they were leaving (Credit: ITV)

Here’s which contestants should’ve left My Mum Your Dad last night

Twitter seems to think that the pair who are pretty coupled up and closed off with one another – Paul and Natalie – should’ve gone. And I have to agree. They’re pretty solid in their couple and have been since day one. They don’t really need to stay there – Caroline and Clayton could’ve formed bonds with others in there. There’s pretty much a week left, they needed more of a chance.

“I thought they’d eliminate the sure-fire couples like Natalie and Paul, because they’ve found a suitable partner, rather than the singles yet to find love, like Caroline and Clayton!! Wrong way round,” said one viewer.

Another was a little more forthcoming with their opinion and said: “Are they MAD! The two that should be leaving is the COUPLE! Like are you taking the mick??”

Twitter argued that Paul and Caroline should’ve left (Credit: ITV)

Get rid of Paul and Natalie next, kids!

Leaving Paul and Natalie there, just to enjoy the plush confines of the villa and some time away from their children, is a bit of a waste if you ask me. Likewise with Martin M, guarded Sharon and good old Roger. Will they leave the villa finding love? I doubt it, but I think Caroline and Clayton stood a fighting chance.

Removing them after just a week was, as one tweeter put it, “madness”.

Mark my words, Paul and Natalie will continue to sit there smooching, Roger will decide the time isn’t right for him to find love, Martin M will head back to Ibiza a single Pringle and Sharon and Elliot will go nowhere because of her sky-high walls. It’s just frustrating to watch.

As for Caroline and Clayton, maybe they hit it off in the outside world. Here’s hoping – roll on the reunion show (please ITV, commission one!).

My Mum Your Dad is on ITV1 weeknights at 9pm.

