My Mum Your Dad viewers insist ‘arrogant’ contestant goes home tonight: ‘He thinks he’s on Love Island!’

Infuriated viewers of ITV reality show My Mum Your Dad have demanded that one particular contestant is sent home in tonight’s episode (September 19).

Branding him “arrogant”, viewers have slammed the love hopeful, comparing his attitude to that of a Love Island contestant.

But who is it that has upset viewers so?

Martin M is rubbing viewers the wrong way (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Viewers demand ‘arrogant’ Martin M leaves the competition

Following last night’s episode, viewers took to social media to slam property developer Martin M. He had already upset many after turning the head of Monique, who had been growing close to Martin H up until that point.

Deeming him “arrogant” and branding him a ‘player’ a number of viewers wrote on Twitter (now X) to demand that he leave the competition tonight. It came after host Davina McCall entered the Retreat last night to tell contestants that two of them would be heading home tonight.

“I’m really hoping it’s Martin M who goes, because he really isn’t adding anything to this show…only taking away from it. Since he arrived, he’s acted with more than a touch of arrogance and there is a fine line between that and confidence,” wrote one fan.

“Martin M thinks he’s on Love Island!! He’s a player…” agreed another.

Viewers are hopeful that Martin M will be gone soon (Credit: ITV)

“Monique is making a wrong decision here. The other Martin is a player who still thinks he is 20 and can have anyone. Don’t do it Monique, you will be used,” a third viewer warned.

“Such a shame the other Martin came in. I think they’d have hit it off otherwise,” another fan said of Martin H and his own chances. “I’m afraid Monique is falling for the player with the confidence, not the genuine good guy.”

Martin H and Monique had a connection (Credit: ITV.com)

What happened between Martin H and Martin M?

Prior to Martin M’s arrival, love rival Martin H had been growing close to fellow contestant Monique. Things were looking good for her and the basketball player – until the other Martin swooped in for the kill.

In last night’s episode, Martin H admitted that he felt he had put ‘everything out there’ for Monique, and now felt rejected.

“I put myself out there with Monique and it all felt very positive,” Martin said. However, he then admitted: “I’ve got a strong sense it’s not mutual, and I just feel that maybe she’s just not that into me.”

Monique later took Martin H aside for a chat, and explained that she felt she had more chemistry with the other Martin. He took the rejection gracefully, telling her not to feel guilty or worried – and that they had the makings of a good friendship.

But which Martin are you rooting for?

My Mum, Your Dad continues on ITV every weekday until the final episode on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 9pm.

My Mum, Your Dad continues on ITV every weekday until the final episode on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 9pm.