My Mum, Your Dad Australia has landed on ITVX and it’s unmissably BRUTAL!

My Mum, Your Dad is back – this time in Australia with new contestants and episodes have landed on ITVX!

While the UK version of the dating show came to a sad end this week, fans of the show have already wanted more so we curated an A-List of the celebrities we want to see grace the exciting show!

But that’s not all, fans will be interested to know more about the Australian version as well.

My Mum, Your Dad Australian contestants gather around to talk about their experiences on the first episode (Credit: ITVX)

Fans expressed their excitement

While fans have loved the British version of the show, hosted by Davina McCall, it seems viewers can now look forward to the Australian show too.

Some have already pitched in their thoughts on social media, saying that the UK’s series was so good that they couldn’t miss the Aussie version.

“Loved it so much that I moved straight on to My Mum, Your Dad Australia on @itvx (which is also TV gold),” wrote one eager fan.

Another added: “Ooh going to watch the Australian one, thank you I didn’t know there was more than one.”

However, someone else added: “Watching My Mum, Your Dad Australia and this is brutal – the parents are well bitchy and judgemental! So different from the UK version. There’s gonna be a riot!!”

The fortnight of UK drama came to a suspenseful climax on Friday night, with the final twist to the story revealed to the parents – that their children had been watching them the whole time and were ready to give their opinion on their new romance.

So, if you’re feeling gutted about My Mum, Your Dad UK not being on tonight, there’s the Oz version you can sink your teeth into! Wanna meet the stars?

Will you be watching? (Credit: ITVX)

Meet the contestants:

Petula

Petula’s first husband of seven years, and father to her son Drhys, unfortunately passed away when Drhys was only a few months old. She then remarried, but that union ended after 15 years and she has now been single for nine months.

Michelle

After being married and having two long-term relationships, she has been single for three years.

Carole

Being a breast cancer survivor she has a heart of gold. Carole hasn’t been in a relationship since she dated her daughter’s father more than 20 years ago.

Charlie

Charlie’s 16-year marriage broke down seven years ago. He’s dated on and off since, But all his energy has gone into his work, which is why his relationships usually end.

Roe

Roe was with his son Sachem’s mother for four years and separated when he was three. After a string of failed relationships, he has been single for 18 months.

Darren

Darren is a wealthy, high-flying entrepreneur. He’s been divorced twice.

Shane

Shane separated from his ex-wife in 2018, and his dating history includes two long-term relationships of 11 and 12 years.

Neil

Neil has been married twice, engaged once, and has now been single for four years.

Heath

Heath separated from his wife five years ago and has since become the mum and dad to his kids. He hasn’t had a relationship since the split.

Tim

Tim separated from his wife twice, with a 10-year gap in between. He has now been single for seven years after two other long-term relationships.

Mel

Mel has been single for five years after a 28-year marriage ended. She’s looking for someone well-groomed!

Marette

Marette was wed at 17, had two children, and the marriage lasted 28 years. She has now been single for three years after a couple of relationships since her divorce. She thinks men her age are all players and want to act like they’re 18 again.

Kristy

Kristy has been married once, engaged once, and has now been single for a few months.

Fans still want a follow-up episode after the finale

Taking to social media, some fans want both a second series of My Mum, Your Dad UK and a reunion episode!

One fan tweeted Davina to say: “#MyMumYourDad @ThisisDavina Hey, will there be a follow-up after this series. As I am dying to know how the three couples will get on afterwards. Please.” Another wrote: “@ThisisDavina I hope we get an update after the last episode on how all the couples are doing?! #MyMumYourDad.”

A third fan begged host Davina for answers, saying: “@ThisisDavina please tell us there is a coming out show/what happened after #MyMumYourDad.”

Another gushed: “Great series really enjoyed it, great to see real genuine connections unlike on Love Island. With a few tweaks hopefully, it will be back next year.”

“There was never a reunion or update on last season,” added a fifth viewer.

Where will the Australian series stream?

All eight episodes of My Mum, Your Dad Australia has already aired and can be streamed on ITVX here.

