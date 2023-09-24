My Mum Your Dad’s Martin M admits he’s a ‘true narcissist’ as he hints at behind-the-scenes drama: ‘It could’ve been a lot worse’

My Mum Your Dad star Martin M has admitted that he’s a “true narcissist”. Hinting at behind-the-scenes drama on the ITV dating show, he also revealed in a new interview that the way he was portrayed on the show “could have been a lot worse”.

Martin Makepeace, 53, quickly rose to infamy after joining the show. He won himself few fans after coming between the beloved Martin H and Monique.

Many viewers have blasted his behaviour, dubbing him a “player” who would be more at home on Love Island than the more gentle My Mum Your Dad.

But what does Martin think of such talk?

Property developer Martin M is a controversial figure (Credit: YouTube)

My Mum Your Dad: Martin M admits he’s a ‘true narcissist’ as he reveals post-show future

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Martin revealed how he felt about the controversy which surrounded him. “I would have been disappointed if I didn’t get that reaction to be honest. I must be a true narcissist, because I’m really enjoying it. When you’re 6ft 8 you’ve got two choices, fade into insignificance or go all out there, and I chose the second one. I would rather say I’m just overconfident, but I do understand why they would say arrogant.”

Tolullah was unimpressed when Martin left her for Monique (Credit: YouTube)

Martin M speaks out on Tolullah romance and behind-the-scenes controversy

Martin M started to lose fans after becoming involved with both Tolullah and Monique – leaving love rival Martin H dejected. When pressed on his pursuit of Tolullah, Martin revealed his thought process.

“I wasn’t convinced they were a match because Tolullah was obviously saying things to me. Tollulah was an amazing person and when she saw how the show panned out, I think she was quite upset. But we had a real connection in there, and I really appreciated her friendship, but unfortunately I had to make a decision and I went with my gut feeling,” he said.

Tolullah and Martin H both both left the show on Thursday (Credit: YouTube)

Martin M reacts to Tolullah’s put-down

After being spurned by Martin M, Tolullah hit back, claiming that she had “dodged a bullet”. And, far from be angry, Martin M said he “smiled” when he watched the show back.

The edit was very kind to me, it could have been a lot worse.

Alluding to unseen drama, he added: “The edit was very kind to me, it could have been a lot worse. You saw the masterclass in Tollulah letting Martin H down gently, unfortunately I’m the opposite where I’m not very good at things like that. I made a bit of a hash of it and she came back right at me. It was the perfect response, it was a great putdown and almost a pleasure to be on the other side of it. That was not contrived, it was absolutely on the money.”

What’s next for Martin M?

But what’s next for Martin M? He’s confirmed he’s single and that son Luke is going travelling in the winter – and that his reality TV appearances aren’t done yet: “I’d definitely like to pursue some sort of reality TV because it’s just the start for me,” he teased.

