Absolute Queen! Tolullah’s savage takedown of Martin M as she left My Mum, Your Dad has already reached iconic TV status

My Mum, Your Dad star Tolullah didn’t hold back with a remark to Martin M last night – and who can blame her!

Last night’s episode saw Tolullah and Martin H leave the retreat after failing to find a connection. Tolullah had previously been rejected by Martin M after admitting to feeling a connection with him. Instead, he was interested in Monique.

And last night, Tolullah let her feelings be known with a sneaky comment to Martin M as she said her goodbyes to the retreat.

Oh come on Martin! (Credit: ITV)

Tolullah on My Mum, Your Dad

As Tolullah and Martin H hugged the fellow parents goodbye, Martin M was heard saying to Tolullah: “Goodbye, stay in touch Tolullah.”

But Tolullah clapped back: “We won’t.” Ouch, burn!

Martin M just replied: “Oh… okay no problem.”

Speaking to the camera, Martin M said: “It’s her right to say that, I was disappointed because I hoped we could be friends but I do understand why she said that and I was completely okay with it.”

Uh… awkward… (Credit: ITV)

My Mum, Your Dad viewers were in hysterics over the comments – and Martin M may want to look away now!

One person said on X: “So brilliant! Good on ya Tolullah.”

Martin M ‘we’ll staying touch’ Tolullah ‘we won’t’ Proper pied him off.

Another laughed: “Martin M to Tolullah We will keep in touch… No we won’t!!!” followed by laughing face emojis.

A third tweeted: “‘Stay in touch Tollulah’ ‘We won’t’. Love it ha ha ha.”

Someone else added: “Love the final comment from Tolullah. We won’t stay in touch. Martin’s words are so carefully chosen for full ambiguity and deniability.”

Tolullah and Martin H left the retreat last night (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, another wrote: “‘We can be friends’…’We won’t’. Wise up man!”

“Tollulah was so real for saying ‘we won’t’,” another said. Right?!

Someone else tweeted: “Martin M to Tolullah.. stay in touch??? Reply from Tolullah… no we won’t! Gotta love these moments on #MyMumYourDad.”

Another viewer said Tolullah ‘pied’ Martin M off! They wrote: “Martin M ‘we’ll staying touch’ Tolullah ‘we won’t’ Proper pied him off.” Awks…

One viewer branded Tolullah a “ledge” while someone else exclaimed: “We won’t – YOU TELL HIM GIRL.”

The My Mum, Your Dad finale will air tonight from 10pm on ITV1. Or, you can watch it right now on ITVX!

