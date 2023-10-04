My Mum Your Dad’s Mazey dating Zach? She’s finally broken her silence!

My Mum Your Dad star Mazey has cleared up confusion about her “relationship” with fellow contestant Zach.

Mazey appeared on the hit ITV dating show, fronted by Davina McCall, earlier this summer and saw her help her dad Paul try and find love. But it seems her own love life has got plenty of viewers talking after she and a co-star were seen looking rather cosy together.

And now, Mazey has set the record straight about her and Zach – and fans will be gutted.

Mazey has spoken out about (Credit: ITV)

My Mum Your Dad kids ‘hooking up’?

Speaking to OK!, Mazey revealed both she and Zach were “so confused” when rumours that they are dating started circulating. She said: “I think it came from when we were in the bunker – we were all tired and it was such a new experience to us all, so we’d all hug on the occasion to get each other through it.”

The My Mum Your Dad star added: “I think people read into that and thought me and Zach were together. We laugh about it because we’re just friends.” Mazey also revealed that she and her fellow “matchmakers” were “best friends” since they started filming the ITV show.

The My Mum Your Dad star appeared on the show with his dad Elliot (Credit: ITV)

Zach speaks out on My Mum Your Dad co-star romance

Zach as well has also insisted that he is single. During an Instagram Q&A session, Zach was asked: “Are the rumours about you and Mazey true???”

He replied: “No unfortunately not, Mazey is absolutely gorgeous and we get on so well but unfortunately no, the rumours aren’t true, we aren’t together. And yeah I am single.”

MMYD stars tease romance

Back in September, show stars Mazey and Georgia hinted that there has been some hooking up going on. During an appearance on This Morning on Wednesday (September 20), Holly Willoughby and Craig Doyle sat down with father-daughter duo Paul and Mazey and mother and daughter Tolullah and Georgia.

“The chat in the office has been is how long until the kids start getting together,” Craig said. To which Holly replied: “Has there been any of that?” Following an awkward silence, everyone in the room started laughing. While quizzing the parents on whether they have any gossip from behind the scenes, Paul said: “They all get on very well.”

